"I'm most surprised by that innings" - Pat Cummins after smashing joint-fastest IPL fifty vs MI

Pat Cummins single-handedly guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third win of IPL 2022, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets on Wednesday.

The game was tilted in Mumbai's favor when Cummins came out to bat after the dismissal of Andre Russell. While many thought that Mumbai had done the hard work, Australia's Test captain had different ideas.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins nailed the counter-attack to perfection, hitting four boundaries and six towering sixes to seal the tie with four overs to spare. His cameo of 56 runs in just 15 balls left everyone in shock, including the batter himself. In the process, the 28-year-old cricketer registered the joint-fastest 50 (14 balls) in IPL history alongside KL Rahul.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Cummins said:

"I probably think I'm most surprised by that innings. I'm glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn't trying to overthink it. Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary."

Cummins didn't even spare Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best T20 pacer in the business. He helped his side get over the line in a chase to 162 runs with 24 balls to spare.

While Pat Cummins led the charge, Venkatesh Iyer also played a crucial hand, holding the innings from one end. The all-rounder contributed 50 off 41 balls, decorated with six boundaries and one six.

"It's a good mix of talent" - Pat Cummins on KKR squad

It's been only a few days since Cummins has joined the entire squad after completing his international duties in Pakistan. He stressed that they have a good squad at their disposal and that he has gelled well with the teammates. He concluded:

"The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It's a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys."

With three wins in four games, Kolkata will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their next fixture on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.

