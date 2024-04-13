"I'm telling you there is something wrong with him" - Former New Zealand cricketer claims Hardik Pandya is hiding an injury in IPL 2024

Former New Zealand fast bowler and renowned commentator Simon Doull believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya is hiding an injury during IPL 2024.

Hardik has bowled just a solitary over in the last three games despite sharing the new ball in the team's first two matches of the IPL 2024 season. In the only over he bowled in Mumbai's win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he conceded 13 runs.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Doull had the following to say about Hardik Pandya not having bowled enough overs so far:

"You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling."

In the post-match presentation after Mumbai's first win of the IPL 2024 season, Hardik had claimed that he would bowl when the time was right. The all-rounder felt that MI had enough options in their ranks and that he wasn't needed to bowl.

Ishan Kishan on Hardik Pandya being booed

While Hardik Pandya's bowling might be a concern, he showcased his batting prowess with a quick cameo of 21* off just six balls against RCB to get his team over the line.

As he walked out to bat, Hardik was greeted with a round of boos from the crowd. However, those soon turned into cheers as he smashed his first ball for a six.

MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan spoke to reporters about Hardik's mindset amidst all the boos and why he believes a good knock from the skipper would change it all. He said:

"He (Pandya) loves challenges, he has been in this situation before and he is in that situation right now. He is not someone who will come out and talk about it and say let’s stop this or that. I know that in the coming games, he will do it with the bat and people will start loving him (again)."

Hardik beginning to bowl regularly is crucial not just for MI but also for Team India, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.