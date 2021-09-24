"I'm thinking this guy could be a future leader for India" - Brad Hogg praises 'team man' Shreyas Iyer 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has lauded Shreyas Iyer's approach towards the game and feels that he could potentially be India's captain in the future. Iyer gained valuable leadership experience after taking over the captaincy reign of the Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) from Gautam Gambhir in 2018.

He has captaincy experience from the Deodhar Trophy as well and could have been in conversation for the role of captain during India's tour of Sri Lanka with a second-string squad. But he was forced to miss the tour after suffering a major shoulder injury against England in Ahmedabad.

He missed the initial leg of the 2021 IPL as a result, and the Capitals leadership responsibilities were handed over to Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper batter continues to lead the franchise in the second leg despite Iyer's return.

Hogg noted how Iyer holds importance to his routines and processes. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"He's come back from injury, he is under a lot of pressure, he did not get picked in the main T20 squad for India. The one thing that I saw in the press conference was that I'm thinking this guy could be a future leader for India.

"It was just the way that he went about the processes with his own game. He does not get too far ahead of himself. He's got his routines and processes that he goes through and he does not go away from that."

Shreyas Iyer has led the Delhi Capitals to two straight playoff spot finishes, including their maiden finals appearance as well.

Shreyas Iyer puts his team first: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg pointed out that Iyer is the perfect team player for his acceptance of Delhi Capitals' decision to retain Pant as captain for the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Hogg added:

"That's why Delhi Capitals have been at the top of the ladder, because of players like Iyer, who know their role in the team, being a team man and not being upset that Pant is continuing the captaincy role after he had it previously. He puts his team first."

Shreyas Iyer was on track to seal the No.4 spot for India in white-ball cricket. But the unfortunate timing of his injury and the emergence of Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order has relegated him t the sidelines for the showcase event.

