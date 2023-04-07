"I managed to bowl an over without any pain in my knee" - Ben Stokes on rolling his arms against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

England Test captain Ben Stokes revealed that the only over he has bowled so far in IPL 2023 transpired without much trouble. Stokes, plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), intends to be fit enough to be the fourth seamer in the upcoming Ashes series on home soil.

The 31-year-old was unlikely to bowl in the first few games of IPL due to his knee issue, which prevented him from bowling in the Test series against New Zealand. However, the all-rounder sent down an over in the Super Kings' second match against the Lucknow Super Giants and gave away 18 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, Stokes revealed that he has put in the hard yards to be in a position to bowl. However, the Durham all-rounder remains wary of not rushing into anything and wants to be fit to bowl in the Ashes. He explained:

"It's been a very frustrating year, bowling with this knee problem. Not being able to fulfill my role as fourth seamer has been very frustrating. I've worked so hard over the last month to get to where I am now. Being able to bowl pain-free has been good. I managed to bowl an over without any pain in my knee and that is down to a lot of hard work.

"Everything is going nicely and just take it step by step and not look to rush myself. The main priority for me is making sure I can fulfill my role as fourth seamer in the Ashes."

Although the star all-rounder sent down seven overs in the first Test against New Zealand, he managed only two in the next as the other bowlers had to take up the workload.

Later, head coach Brendon McCullum claimed he has faith in the Super Kings' management and backed his decision to play in the tournament.

"I have asked the medical team to give us eight bowlers to choose from" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Giving his thoughts on the Ashes squad, Stokes said he wants every resource possible in his repertoire, given there is lesser gaps between Tests. He also hopes Jonny Bairstow is on track to full fitness for the marquee series.

"I could pick a 20-man squad if I wanted to. I have asked the medical team to give us eight bowlers to choose from and this year the games are close together, so being able to have those resources available every game is something I am keen to have.

"We are fortunate to have a pick of a group of English players we have. I think I know where the starting 11 is going to be there or thereabouts. The thing for him (Bairstow) to concentrate on and everyone else to talk about is making sure that personally he is fit and giving himself the opportunity to be picked."

England haven't held the urn since 2015 but will back themselves to regain it this year, given their form over the last 12 months.

Poll : 0 votes