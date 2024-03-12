"I need to get back to my family" - KKR's Jason Roy gives reason behind pulling out of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Jason Roy has stated he pulled out of the upcoming IPL 2024 to take a break from relentless cricket and spend some time with his family.

The England batter hasn't played any international cricket since March last year but has featured in franchise league competitions all around the world. This year, he has featured in as many as 19 T20 matches across the SA20 (for Paarl Royals) in South Africa and the Pakistan Super League (for Quetta Gladiators).

"After much consideration, I have made the tough decision to miss this year's IPL," he said in a statement to KKR. "Having been away since the start of January I need to get back to my family and have a refresh before a very busy year ahead. I will be supporting my friends and teammates at KKR throughout the tournament and wish them the best of luck."

This is the third time Roy has withdrawn from an IPL season after in 2020 (from Delhi Capitals for personal reasons) and 2022 (from Gujarat Titans to take an "indefinite break" from the sport).

KKR might not miss Jason Roy

Jason Roy's absence might be a blessing in disguise for KKR. In 19 T20 matches this year, he has just three half-centuries. Across both SA20 and PSL so far, the right-handed batter has usually either failed to convert his quick starts or struggled to get off the blocks entirely.

KKR have smartly opted for another Englishman, Phil Salt, as the replacement. Salt doesn't have a great run of form behind him either but smashed two back-to-back centuries in his last T20I outings for England.

He also keeps wickets which solves a major issue for the two-time IPL champions, allowing them to not rely on Rahmanullah Gurbaz or KS Bharat. Opening with Roy and Gurbaz would have tied KKR's hands in overseas combinations while playing Bharat would have meant dropping a more seasoned Indian batter.

Now, they can open the innings with Salt and Venkatesh Iyer while retaining the Indian core as well as the overseas bowling set-up.

