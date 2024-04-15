"I have never seen so many memes made for any team" - Aakash Chopra on RCB heading into IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been the butt of jokes on social media heading into their IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will square off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. Faf du Plessis and company are placed last on the points table and would want to register their second win to bring their campaign back on track.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been trolled mercilessly on social media.

"Bengaluru is on such a losing spree that RCB's fans are saying - 'There is only one heart, how many times will you break it'. A meme fest is on. I have never seen so many memes made for any team. Before or after a Bengaluru match, if you go to Instagram or YT (YouTube) shorts, you only see that," Chopra observed (1:10).

The former India opener picked Virat Kohli as the first RCB player in focus in Monday's game.

"The first player in focus will be Virat Kohli once again. The Orange Cap is generally on his head and is there now also. He got out early in the last match, (Jasprit) Bumrah dismissed him, but someone else will be punished because our brother doesn't get out early in two successive matches," Chopra reasoned.

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. The RCB opener has amassed 319 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.77 in six innings.

"I am focusing on Will Jacks because he is that kind of a player" - Aakash Chopra on RCB all-rounder

Will Jacks was dismissed cheaply in RCB's previous game against MI. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Will Jacks as the second Royal Challengers Bengaluru player to watch out for.

"I have kept Will Jacks as my second player because I feel Will Jacks will play and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) will be dropped this time. Cameron Green will come in this match. I am focusing on Will Jacks because he is that kind of a player. He got out in the last match for sure but he can bat and bowl, and I see him bowling with the new ball," he said (2:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Mohammed Siraj as the RCB bowler in focus in Monday's game.

"We try to find bowlers but aren't able to do so. Since the opposing team has two left-handers as opening batters and Shahbaz (Ahmed) will also come to bat at some stage, let's pick Mohammed Siraj. He takes the ball away and tries to bring it in as well. He is a damn good bowler," Chopra elaborated.

Siraj has endured a poor run in IPL 2024. He has picked up only four wickets in six games and has conceded an average of 10.40 runs per over.

