"I was in a nightclub when I got the call" - Chris Gayle recalls his first year with RCB

Chris Gayle's contribution to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is second to none. He has been part of many special wins and played some breathtaking knocks at the home ground in Bengaluru.

The West Indian hard-hitter joined RCB as Dirk Nannes' replacement in IPL 2011 after going unsold at the auction. He was an immediate success at RCB, amassing 608 runs in 12 games, including two centuries and three fifties, and eventually won the Orange Cap.

Gayle revealed that he was at a nightclub when he received a call from RCB owner Vijay Mallya at the time.

Speaking to AB de Villiers in a video released by the Royal Challengers, the southpaw said:

"There was something behind it as well because I wasn’t selected for the West Indies, and didn’t get picked up in the IPL as well. There was a lot of talk around it and when I got that call from Anil (Kumble) and Vijay (Mallya) at the time asking, “Chris are you available?” I was in a nightclub when I got that call I think. They said, "Chris go to the embassy tomorrow, on a Saturday, pick up a visa and come.""

Gayle further added that he felt the energy as soon as he joined the RCB camp and also lauded former coach Ray Jennings.

"As soon as I arrived, the energy and the buzz was pretty much right there," he continued. "We had a problem with the NOC and I didn’t get to play the first few games. Then we went to Kolkata and I got a century against my former team, which was just fantastic and Ray Jennings was fantastic. His presentation before a game was superb."

Riding on Gayle's exploits with the bat, RCB made it to the final of the competition before losing to Chennai Super Kings (csk) by 58 runs at the Chepauk Stadium.

"A lot of times I got into trouble" - Chris Gayle on RCB's role in his life

Chris Gayle further spoke about how the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise and its massive fan following made a glaring impact on his life. The 43-year-old highlighted how he got into trouble while trying to play the crowd.

"Played a big part, to be honest with you," Gayle continued. "Not only has it played a big part, I think it's one of the best venues. I've actually played that the fans, the roar, the chants and it's fantastic. I get goosebumps when I'm playing there, you know, so we want a six."

"A lot of times I got into trouble," he added. "Because, you know, I try to please the crowd as much as possible. When they say we want six, we want six and RCB chants, you try to give them exactly what they're trying to get. Sometimes it comes up. Sometimes it doesn't. But at the same time, it's one of the best venues and I really loved playing in front of the fans. One of the best I’ve ever played in front of."

The Universe Boss rated his unbeaten 175 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors as the most memorable moment with the franchise.

"I think the 175," he added. "It was the standout, to be honest. Everywhere I go, pretty much there is one talk about the 175. The stories I hear about the knock, people walking up people back at the Caribbean when I was batting. It was a great moment and a great achievement for me."

He smashed 13 boundaries and 17 sixes during his 66-ball stay in the middle and powered RCB to 263/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the Warriors could only muster 133/9, losing the match by 130 runs.

Gayle was recently inducted into RCB's Hall of Fame and his jersey was retired by the owners as a mark of respect for his contributions.

