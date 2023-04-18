"I have been a part of a hattrick" - Harbhajan Singh recalls Rohit Sharma's hattrick in IPL 2009

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been a legendary bowler in the IPL and a part of a number of successful teams. While he has a hattrick in international cricket to his name, Harbhajan Singh isn't among the few players who have managed to achieve this feat in the IPL.

The former cricketer recently spoke about how he was involved in a hattrick for none other than his India and Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Rohit Sharma. Back in 2009, Rohit used to bowl rather regularly for the Deccan Chargers (DC) and he ended up getting a hattrick against MI, which included Harbhajan's wicket.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Rohit Sharma's hattrick:

"I have taken a hattrick too, but in the IPL I have been a part of a hattrick which was taken by Rohit Sharma of all people. This league has seen some great bowlers who were unable to take a hattrick and then there's Rohit Sharma who has one (laughs)."

Harbhajan also recalled memories of the inaugural IPL auction when the Indian team was on a tour Down Under. On this, he said:

"We were in Australia when the first auction happened. Everyone was very excited and we were keen to see which players play together in one team. Although most of us were divided into different teams, the memories we have about that day are just priceless."

Harbhajan Singh on how IPL solved his issues with Andrew Symonds

Late Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh had an infamous 'Monkeygate' episode back in 2007. The matter escalated a lot, leading to strained relations between the two.

However, Harbhajan accepted that the duo sorted out their differences when they shared the dressing room at MI. On this, he stated:

"What IPL did was it brought people together and you got to know more about other players. Whatever issues I had with Andrew Symonds, when we got united at Mumbai Indians, I realized that we were on the same page.

"All our differences were sorted as I realized we were having the same mentality but just trying and doing well for our respective countries."

Apart from Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh also represented the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

