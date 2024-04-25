Former South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers has shared his opinion on whether IPL's Impact Player rule needs to be scrapped to restore the balance between bat and ball.

While many have spoken about the cons of the Impact Player rule, De Villiers believes it is an exciting opportunity for some hidden gems to showcase their talent and prove their mettle.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about the Impact Player rule:

"It is the batter's game at the moment. They are having a feast and it doesn't help that the wickets have been incredibly good at the IPL. I was excited when it was introduced. It's too early for me to call it but I personally don't see too much harm to it." (15:20)

De Villiers also opined that if the players have a problem with the rule, the BCCI might need to tweak it rather than scrap it completely.

Axar Patel not a fan of Impact Player rule in IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner Axar Patel spoke to reporters ahead of their game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday and explained from a bowler's perspective how he perceives the IPL's Impact Player rule.

Axar said he wasn't a fan of the rule since it favored batters. However, he also saw it as an opportunity for bowlers to showcase their skills. He said:

"I am not a huge fan of the Impact Player rule. Whoever is making the rules is thinking that only batting will decide where the game would go (smiles). It has obviously become very difficult for bowlers. But the way I see it is, there's pressure but there's also opportunity to do well in such situations and using your skills."

The Impact Player rule has also had an upside, with the likes of Nehal Wadhera, Dhruv Jurel, and the latest sensation Ashutosh Sharma making the most of the opportunity to grab the limelight. It will be interesting to see whether the rule is scrapped next season or even tweaked a bit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback