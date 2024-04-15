"I am not picking even one Hyderabad bowler" - Aakash Chopra on SRH players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Aakash Chopra has picked three SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters to watch out for in their IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The two sides will face off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. Pat Cummins and company have won three of their first five games, and a victory against RCB will help them join two other teams on eight points.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that he won't pick any SRH bowler among their players in focus. He chose their openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as their first two players to watch out for.

"Let's start with Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek Sharma has the might. He is a good player, is in excellent form and his bat is striking the ball very well. He has already won two Player of the Match awards this year. So he is a player you will have to be wary of. I am not picking even one Hyderabad bowler," he stated (6:30).

"I am saying my second player will be Travis Head. Based on whatever we have seen, and Faf (du Plessis) has also said the same, the first six overs prove very costly for them (RCB). So if Hyderabad have to win and build proper pressure, it takes time to beat someone with force, but if you hit them mentally, the job becomes easy," the former India opener added.

Chopra pointed out that RCB generally get disheartened if their bowlers aren't successful and are taken to the cleaners in the powerplay overs.

"When they (RCB) don't pick up a wicket and 60-70 runs are scored in the first six overs, Bengaluru concede half the match in their mind, that what will happen to them and nothing can be done. Travis Head will like this ground. Since his fifty in the first match, sparks have been seen but the proper fire hasn't been lit, and it might get lit in this match," he elaborated.

Abhishek and Head are SRH's second and third-highest run-scorers in IPL 2024. While the Indian youngster has smashed 177 runs at a strike rate of 208.23 in five innings, the Australian opener has amassed 133 runs at a strike rate of 172.72 in four games.

"His hands might be itching" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is SRH's top run-getter in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Heinrich Klaasen as the third SRH player in focus in Monday's game.

"The third player is Heinrich Klaasen. He didn't get many chances to do anything in the last two matches. His hands might be itching, that he will hit now. He hits a lot in any case. He doesn't need a reason to hit," he said (9:05).

"If the opposing bowling is not that good, the pitch is good and the ground is small, he might hit the ball to Cubbon Park, this batter definitely has that much power," the renowned commentator added.

Klaasen has smashed 186 runs, with the help of 17 sixes, at a strike rate of 193.75 in five innings in IPL 2024. Only Nicholas Pooran (19) and Riyan Parag (18) have struck more maximums than him in the ongoing edition of the prestigious league.

