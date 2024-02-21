"I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not"- Dhruv Jurel recalls first meeting with MS Dhoni, says he wants to meet him again

Young Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel recalled his first meeting with MS Dhoni during the IPL 2021 season. Jurel said that he could not believe he was standing next to the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

In a video shared by BCCI on X ahead of the Ranchi Test match between India and England, Jurel shared his thoughts on meeting MS Dhoni for the first time in IPL 2021. He mentioned that he pinched himself to ensure that it was not a dream.

Jurel has spoken with Dhoni multiple times since then. Talking about his meetings with Dhoni, the young Indian wicketkeeper said:

"I was just watching him and I stood up and started thinking is this MS Dhoni standing infront of me. My first interaction with him was in IPL 2021 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not."

"My dream is to meet Mahi bhai especially after the match after an international game. Whenever I have talked to him, I have always learnt something new from him so I will hope that I get a chance to meet him during the fourth Test at Ranchi," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ranchi is the hometown of MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper visited the JSCA Stadium Complex in the recent past during Team India's matches.

Can Dhruv Jurel help India win the series against England?

Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut in the Rajkot Test match against England and played a vital 46-run knock to help India record a massive win. The young wicketkeeper is likely to retain his place in the playing XI for the fourth Test.

India gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series by defeating England in Rajkot. It will be interesting to see if Jurel can help the Indian team secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in Ranchi.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App