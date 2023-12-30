"I have played a couple of Ranji Trophy games with him" - Shivalik Sharma excited to play under Hardik Pandya at MI in IPL 2024

Baroda cricketer Shivalik Sharma is set to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 season after he was picked in the auction for a base price of ₹20 lakh. A name not many have heard of, but MI have a speciality in producing world class players by identifying their potential early.

Just like Shivalik, another uncapped Baroda cricketer was signed by MI way back in 2015. That cricketer is none other than Hardik Pandya, who went on to become a crucial player not just for Mumbai Indians but also for Team India.

Shivalik Sharma has played a bit with Hardik Pandya and he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with him and play under his leadership at MI. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shivalik said:

"Really excited to play under Hardik bhai. Since he is from Baroda too, I have played with him in a couple of Ranji Trophy games and really enjoyed it. Going to a franchise like the Mumbai Indians who have won so many trophies, I am looking forward to getting groomed and maturing as a cricketer.

"It is going to be a massive learning curve for me sharing the dressing room with so many star players and also working under the coaching of legends."

Apart from Hardik Pandya, there are other star Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah as well from whom Shivalik Sharma wants to learn a lot. On this, he said:

"They have had incredible experience of playing international cricket and definitely there's a lot to learn from them. Particularly the way they have been so consistent, which is what I feel is so crucial for any player to be successful.

"I am looking forward to learn how they approach big games, what's their mindset, how they back themselves to get the job done for the team and that is something that will help me in my growth as well."

Shivalik Sharma on his mindset and faith

Shivalik Sharma had a pretty eventful 2023 as it began with him being dropped from an U25 game. The snub hurt the youngster, but he didn't give up as he made the most of any opportunity that came his way.

Jeevan Cup, a tournament played among teams like Gujarat, Baroda and Saurashtra, was Shivalik's chance to shine and he grabbed it with both hands. He also made a breakthrough in the Baroda team for the domestic white-ball tournaments and has ended the year being picked by MI.

On this, Shivalik Sharma stated:

"There was an U25 red-ball game this year itself on January 1st. I had played that game and was dropped after just one opportunity. While I was disappointed to have been dropped after just one chance, now when I look back at it, I believe that motivated me to raise the level of my performances.

"I started the year getting dropped and ended the year by being picked for Mumbai Indians. So that's a motivation that gives me goosebumps. I have blind trust in God that whatever happens, happens for good."

Shivalik Sharma has also put a lot of emphasis on his bowling and wants to contribute as a batter who can bowl handy right-arm leg-spin. On this, he added:

"I always knew I could bowl, but initially I didn't used to work hard on it. One day our team's senior cricketer Bhargav Bhatt advised me to work on my bowling. He said, 'Start bowling and you will thank me after six months.' I really want to thank him as I now work equally hard on all three departments.

"Even the coaches in our team like Mukund sir and Aravind sir have helped me work on my bowling and I push myself as much as possible to become a handy all-rounder."

The impact player rule might allow Shivalik Sharma to show his talent during IPL 2024.

