"I am playing this match after two years" - Basil Thampi after receiving MI's dressing room award

Kerala right-arm pacer Basil Thampi impressed in his very first outing for the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The talented pacer is looking forward to putting in similar performances in the upcoming games.

Thampi was one of the lone shining lights for the former champions in their opening game against the Delhi Capitals. The lanky pacer bowled bagged three crucial wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell and a dangerous-looking Shardul Thakur.

He was adjudged the dressing room's Player of the Match by head coach Mahela Jayawardene for finishing with figures of 3/35 in four overs. In a video uploaded on MI's Instagram channel, Thampi was understandably chuffed to bits, stating that it was great to represent the five-time champions. Basil Thampi said:

"It's obviously a great feeling. First of all, I am playing this match after two years. Wearing this blue colour and playing for MI is a dream for me. Very happy to receive this Man of the Match award in our dressing room."

Basil Thampi added:

"I got it from Mahela Jayawardene sir. This was also a great feeling for me. I will do my 120 percent for the team and I will make sure I will do better next time."

Watch the video here:

Thampi has spent a lot of time on the sidelines in the past three to four seasons. Having made his IPL debut for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017, Thampi has been with Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2018.

However, he played just eight games across four seasons, which does not include a single match from last season.

Basil Thampi and M Ashwin's efforts went in vain thanks to an onslaught from Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel

Thampi and Murugan Ashwin (2/14 in 4 overs) were the lone shining lights for Mumbai in their opening game as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (0/43 in 3.2 overs) and Daniel Sams (0/57 in 4 overs) struggled.

Thampi and Ashwin claimed five wickets between them to put Mumbai in a commanding position while defending their total of 179 as Delhi were reduced to 104/6 in the 14th over.

However, a late onslaught from Lalit Yadav (48* off 38 deliveries) and an unbeaten 17-ball 38 from Axar Patel ensured that Delhi snatched a remarkable win from the jaws of a certain defeat.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar