"I should probably get paid more for games like these" - LSG captain KL Rahul after securing a last-ball win vs KKR

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) booked their playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a last-ball thriller at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday, May 18.

Needing 54 runs off the last three overs, Rinku Singh turned the game on its head with a 40-run cameo. The youngster accumulated 18 runs off the first four balls in the last over, needing 21, to put Kolkata in the driver's seat.

However, Marcus Stoinis came back superbly to pick up two wickets from as many balls to win the game. LSG captain Rahul was happy to end the league phase with a win after another nail-biting encounter. Incidentally, his side have been involved in a few thrilling encounters this season.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, KL Rahul said:

"I should probably get paid more for games like this. We had missed games like this, in this season. Haven't been many games that have gone down to the last ball, maybe some which went to the last over. Happy to be on the other side."

The LSG captain added:

"Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. Good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket."

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock propelled the Super Giants to 210 runs with an unbeaten 140 at a strike rate of 200 in the first innings. Praising his opening partner, Rahul said:

"One of the best innings that I've seen from the other side He's been striking it so crisply throughout the season and this was something we spoke about. What we lacked in a few games was that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us the game and not making it big after a good start. It was great to see how he batted and carried on and the way he smoked the ball was brilliant."

With this win, LSG became the second team to confirm their playoff berth after the Gujarat Titans.

"I am not feeling sad at all" - Shreyas Iyer after defeat against LSG

The Knight Riders have had a start-stop campaign in IPL 2022 as they won the first few games and then lost five on the trot. Although they went down in their last league game against LSG, KKR captain Shreya Iyer was happy with how the team fought till the last over.

He stated:

"I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have ever played. The way we showed our character and attitude was outstanding. Loved the way Rinku got us to the end and it was unfortunate he could not finish the game in the end. I was really hoping that he could finish the game."

With this defeat, KKR bowed out of IPL 2022 after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

