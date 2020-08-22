I am raring to go: Kuldeep Yadav as KKR land in Abu Dhabi

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, were the first IPL teams to reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday. The Knights today took to social media to post a video showing the bus journey from the airport, and everyone undergoing Covid-19 tests.

In the 54-second video, swab samples were being taken from the KKR players and support staff, after they checked into Ritz-Carlton hotel in Abu Dhabi. All the members of the Kolkata franchise were seated in a chair, with several swab sticks kept on a table and two medical staff in PPE kits collecting the swabs.

Regarding the situation, left-arm unorthodox spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav said, “Loving this, glad the situation is slightly better now. Right now, it doesn’t feel like it’s been a long time not having played cricket.”

However, this procedure will continue for the next week with the BCCI guidelines mandating six-day isolation and three negative Covid-19 results before the contingent can enter the KKR's bio-secure bubble.

Kuldeep Yadav's UAE connect that made KKR bid for him

CLT20 Kolkata Knight Riders v Nashua Titans

Kuldeep Yadav had shot to fame in the UAE itself after taking a hat-trick against Scotland at the 2014 U-19 World Cup. He further added that he feels absolute ready and it would have been better if there was a game in seven days.

“I’m raring to go!” concluded Kudeep Yadav.

The video ends with a welcome banner, which has been unfurled at Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, reading:

“Welcome back! Let history repeat itself”

KKR remains one of the most successful teams in IPL history, having won the tournament two times in 2012 and 2014. It’s been six years since they played an IPL final and indeed they would look to overcome the initial jitters during the three-week preparatory camp, and hit the ground running.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – starting September 19 with the final scheduled for November 10.