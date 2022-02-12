"I am ready to rise" - Washington Sundar reacts after being picked by SRH at IPL 2022 auction 

The Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar for ₹8.75 crores at the ongoing 10-franchise auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team took to social media to share a video in which the player expressed his excitement about joining the side.

Sundar seemed pumped about representing the SRH side for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. He mentioned that he looks forward to joining the side and working with the staff. He said:

"Really delighted to be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad family. It is going to be really exciting for me. I'm really looking forward to working with all the support staff, teammates and management. Hope to see you in the ground, cheering for us very soon. I am ready to rise."

It's worth mentioning that Sundar was SRH's first pick at the event. The dynamic all-rounder was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 with a finger injury. He also missed the ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sundar made a thumping comeback in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, where he impressed both with the bat and bowl. In the IPL, he has 217 runs and 22 wickets to his name from 42 matches.

Full list of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL auction

The 2016 champions chose to retain captain Kane Williamson (INR 14 crores) and the young uncapped pair of Abdul Samad (INR 4 crores) and Umran Malik (INR 4 crores) for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Tom Moody will be the team's head coach for IPL 2021 while former Australian batter Simon Katich will be their assistant coach. South Africa's Dale Steyn has been appointed as the side's new bowling coach. Legendary batter Brian Lara will serve as the batting coach and strategic adviser.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar