Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir recalled an incident that led to him apologizing to his former teammate Brendon McCullum in front of the entire team during the 2012 IPL season.

KKR were set to play the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final but couldn't continue with their winning combination as Lakshmipathy Balaji injured his hamstring. To replace him with Brett Lee and also ensure that the overseas quota restrictions were fulfilled, Gambhir had no option but to sacrifice McCullum.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gautam Gambhir explained why he felt it was his responsibility to apologize to Brendon McCullum in front of the whole team. On this, he stated:

"Before leaving for that final at Chepauk, I actually said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of the entire team. I said 'I am really really sorry I had to drop you. The reason is not your performance, the reason is our combination.' No one wanted to do that. But I had the courage to apologize to him in front of the whole team. Nothing wrong in apologizing."

Manvinder Bisla replaced McCullum as Gambhir's opening partner and played a magical knock of 89 off just 48 balls. This helped the Knight Riders chase down the mammoth target of 191 in 19.4 overs to clinch the IPL 2012 title.

Gautam Gambhir on why he apologized to Brendon McCullum

Gautam Gambhir confessed that the reason he apologized to Brendon McCullum was that he didn't want to have any guilt before going into the all-important final. He believes having honest and open conversations is something a leader has to do even if it is tough and awkward at times.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"Had I not apologized in front of the entire team, somewhere deep inside my heart, I would have had that guilt that I have not communicated well enough. Leadership is not only about taking appreciation or shutting yourself off or taking credit. It's about doing this stuff as well. Sometimes it's awkward but that's how you grow as a leader."

Gambhir won another IPL title with KKR in 2014 and that remains the last time that the franchise laid hands on silverware. With the former skipper back with KKR as a mentor, the side will hope they can turn their fortunes around in IPL 2024.

