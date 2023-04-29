"I really couldn't sleep and every 5-10 minutes I kept waking up" - Vyshak Vijaykumar on night before IPL debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore young speedster Vyshak Vijaykumar recently opened up on the experience of his IPL debut in the ongoing season.

Vyshak went unsold in the mini-auction held for IPL 2023 last year in December. An injury to top-order batter Rajat Patidar paved the way for the local lad to join the 25-member squad led by Faf du Plessis.

Vyshak Vijaykumar was named as Patidar's injury replacement on April 7 and soon played his first IPL match against the Delhi Capitals in front of his home crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15.

While narrating the whole story right from the moment RCB coach Sanjay Bangar informed him about his selection to the time Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood presented his debut cap, Vyshak Vijaykumar told RCB:

"It was the day before the game and they (Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson) called me in the evening. We were just having a general conversation and I was telling them about my cricket journey and all.

"Sanjay sir asked me how would you feel if I tell you that you're going to make your debut tomorrow. That night I really couldn't sleep and every 5-10 minutes I kept waking up and looked at the time."

He added:

"I received the cap in the team from Hazlewood who is the best bowler in all formats. He gave me the cap and it was really special for me and I think I'm gonna cherish it for the rest of my life."

Vyshak dismissed the likes of David Warner, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. He registered 3 for 20 from his four overs, the best by an RCB bowler on his IPL debut.

Explaining how RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' advice helped him get his first IPL wicket, Vyshak said:

"When you are playing Mushtaq Ali it's a little bit slow (but) IPL is such a fast game like you don't know what's happening it just goes very fast. First ball went for a single and Warner hit me for a boundary on the second ball.

"Then Faf comes to me and asks what do you want to bowl the next ball. I said I will bowl hard length. He said no and said to mix it up with the slower one, the knuckleball. And then I bowled the ball and then I got my first wicket. That moment was magical."

"I probably lost hope there" - Vyshak Vijaykumar on chances for RCB selection

Vyshak Vijaykumar was a net bowler with RCB before he was included in the main squad of IPL 2023. The Karnataka pacer worked in a similar capacity with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season.

Vyshak lost hope of making the cut to his home franchise after the feedback he received from Mike Hesson, who is the Director of Cricket Operations at RCB.

Speaking about his selection in the RCB squad and his conversations with Mike Hesson, Vyshak said:

"I knew RCB is a team where if somebody gets injured then they are going to pick someone from the interns as net bowlers. I knew if I really deserved it this was the chance for me and I gave my everything and I just got picked."

"We were in Kolkata for the KKR game and a couple of days before it, Mike sir spoke to me. He said that you need to improve your batting because you are not someone who bowls 150. I probably lost hope there and thought next year when I come back, I should add something to my game."

Vyshak further said:

"Next day when I came to train, Mike sir said can I have a word with you. He said : 'Vyshak congratulations you have made it to the team.' I was literally starstruck. I had a lot of emotions and obviously I couldn't show it.

"I came running to the dressing room. First I called my mom and then I broke down. I was obviously crying to my mom saying I'm really happy. My mom also had a lot of emotions."

Vyshak has played five games for RCB this season thus far and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 10.35. RCB will play their next match against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 1.

