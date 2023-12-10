"I really think he is a guy who is ready" - Irfan Pathan on whether the IND vs SA T20I series will be the toughest test for Rinku Singh

Irfan Pathan believes Rinku Singh is ready for India's T20I series against South Africa, which could potentially be the toughest test of his fledgling international career.

The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Durban on Sunday. Rinku is part of the visitors' 17-member T20I squad and will likely bat at No. 5 in the first game.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked whether the T20Is against South Africa will be the toughest test for Rinku Singh, to which he responded:

"I think he will enjoy the bounce and pace of the ball because he is the kind of cricketer who likes to face fast bowling. I really think he is a guy who is ready. Especially being a left-hander and especially being a free-flowing player will help."

The former India all-rounder feels the Uttar Pradesh batter's vast domestic experience will hold him in good stead. He elaborated:

"He is extremely impressive. When a guy has done the hard yards in domestic cricket and waited for his chance to come good in the IPL, that means he has got a lot of experience. He knows how to take those chances, that will come his way, with both hands."

Pathan pointed out that the opposing bowlers are also generally under pressure at the stage Rinku usually comes to bat. He opined that the southpaw would take full advantage of that situation.

"Don't forget that he has been playing first-class cricket and List A cricket for many years" - Irfan Pathan on Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has amassed 3,007 runs at an average of 57.82 in first-class cricket. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Rinku Singh might have shone on the international stage recently but has been delivering the goods in domestic cricket for a long while. He said:

"We are seeing him getting results lately, he is playing for the Indian team and finished a very good game for the Indian team recently, and his name has been doing the rounds for the last little while, but don't forget that he has been playing first-class cricket and List A cricket for many years."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player had to put in the hard yards to make his place in the franchise's playing XI. He observed:

"He has put in a lot of effort. It wasn't that he got his place in the IPL as soon as he came in. He used to play just as a fielder and then the team liked him. They backed him and now they are getting the results."

Rinku excelled for KKR in IPL 2023, smashing 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 in 14 innings. His exploits earned him a place in India's T20I side and he has made the most of the opportunity by smoking 180 runs at an average of 60.00 and a strike rate of 187.50 in six innings.

