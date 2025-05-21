“I received over 500 missed calls” - Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning revelation after CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi revealed receiving over 500 missed calls after his record-breaking century in the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Suryavanshi mentioned the same in a conversation with RR head coach Rahul Dravid following the side's six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

The 14-year-old took the cricketing world by storm when RR acquired him for ₹1.1 crores at the 2025 auction. Suryavanshi warmed the benches in RR's initial few games of the season before an injury to skipper Sanju Samson opened up a spot at the top for the youngster.

Suryavanshi grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring a breathtaking 101 off 38 deliveries against GT in only his third IPL game. During the knock, he broke several T20 records, including the fastest Indian batter to a century in IPL history (35 balls).

Following the CSK-RR clash, Suryavanshi recalled the moments after his record century in an interaction with Dravid, saying (via Hindustan Times):

"I received over 500 missed calls, but I had kept my phone switched off. A lot of people were approaching after I scored the century. But I don't like that [having too many people]. I try to stay away. I had kept my phone off for 4 days; I told you that. I like to be around my people at home and a few friends. That's it."

Suryavanshi continued his excellent form, scoring a match-winning 33-ball 57 in RR's victory over CSK. He has amassed 252 runs in seven outings this season at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55.

"All these bowlers will come prepared" - Rahul Dravid to Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Rahul Dravid praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his excellent debut IPL season before cautioning him to come better prepared next season. Despite Suryavanshi's incredible performances in the second half of IPL 2025, RR finished with only four wins in 14 matches.

The 14-year-old had played five first-class and six List-A games, with a lone T20, before the ongoing IPL season.

"It was a great season. Keep doing what you did, play well, train well. But keep this in mind that next year, all these bowlers will come prepared, more prepared against you. So we too have to prepare, train hard, and develop more skills. Well done," said Dravid (via aforementioned source).

Despite the poor 2025 season, RR have much to look forward to with Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal potentially opening the batting in IPL 2026.

