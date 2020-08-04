I do not regret missing the IPL: Mitchell Starc

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc recently stated that he does not regret his decision to opt out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mitchell Starc had pulled out of the IPL as he wanted to focus on preparation for the T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held Down Under from October 18 to November 15. However, the T20 World Cup got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there was a free slot in the September-November window for the IPL to take place.

Mitchell Starc, though, does not regret missing out on the IPL and is happy to train for a possible limited-overs tour to England, which is scheduled for September.

'Hindsight is a wonderful thing' - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc played two seasons of the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was also bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL auction, but had to miss the season due to an injury and was later released by the franchise in November.

"I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn't change it. I'm happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I'll be getting ready for a summer," Mitchell Starc told cricket.com.au.

"The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I'll definitely consider it, but as of this year I'm very comfortable with the decisions I've made," Mitchell Starc further added.

England will possibly be hosting Australia for a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series - a tour which is scheduled to begin from September 4.

However, the tour is awaiting clearance and even Mitchell Starc is not sure about what is going to happen. The left-arm pacer mentioned that he is still going to continue preparing for the tour and make sure that if it happens, he would be fit and raring to go.

"All the players are preparing to play and planning to go. It's now up to Cricket Australia and the government on both sides as to whether we jump on that plane. In terms of the cricket, we'll just get ready for the series," Mitchell Starc said.

The IPL is set to be staged in the United Arab Emirates from the 19th of September to the 10th of November, and many Australian stars are set to be back in action.