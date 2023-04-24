" I remember the days when his batting stance was compared with Sachin" - Twitter reacts as DC drops Prithvi Shaw from playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) finally ran out of patience as they dropped talented opener Prithvi Shaw from their playing XI for their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24.

The 23-year-old Prithvi Shaw came into the season amid huge expectations. His form was imperious in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he scored 332 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 181.42.

However, Shaw's form in the IPL 2023 has been horrendous. He has scored just 47 runs in six matches at a dismal average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 117.50. To make matters worse, the Mumbai-born batsman has been a liability in the field as well. This led to him being named as part of the Impact player substitute for the last few matches. However, against SRH he was removed from that as well.

Shaw's dismal form with the bat is one of the reasons for DC languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from six matches. Fans haven't taken too kindly to the batter's lack of runs, and many took the opportunity to react to Shaw's axing from the Capitals' playing XI.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

[email protected] @ediga_1 @CricCrazyJohns prithvi shaw thinks he is a superstar- bhai you are a domestic- Ranji player- international aur IPL not your cup of tea- chalo next. @CricCrazyJohns prithvi shaw thinks he is a superstar- bhai you are a domestic- Ranji player- international aur IPL not your cup of tea- chalo next.

Frigates Laut @frigateslaut Choker Prithvi Shaw removed from not only playing 11 but also from the substitution list. Impact player from the bench. LoL #PrithviShaw Choker Prithvi Shaw removed from not only playing 11 but also from the substitution list. Impact player from the bench. LoL #PrithviShaw

Minato @yellovflash Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Big news: Prithvi Shaw has been dropped.



Warner says "He will come back stronger soon". Big news: Prithvi Shaw has been dropped.Warner says "He will come back stronger soon". https://t.co/7BZ8wPGM4F When will you come back stronger - prithvi shaw twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… When will you come back stronger - prithvi shaw twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

. @karthik_jammy_ Ripal Patel playing but no Prithvi Shaw Ripal Patel playing but no Prithvi Shaw https://t.co/gFBlRloVRP

. @_Square_Peg_ Prithvi Shaw dropped from a team that has Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel. absolute joke. Prithvi Shaw dropped from a team that has Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel. absolute joke.

Arjun @areyarjun Curtains for Prithvi Shaw?? maybe he needs to visit Shirdi to personally meet Sai Baba and talk about the things he's not watching over for him. Curtains for Prithvi Shaw?? maybe he needs to visit Shirdi to personally meet Sai Baba and talk about the things he's not watching over for him.

CriccExpert🗿 @CriccExpert

He dropped Sachin, Sehwag and Brain lara @CricCrazyJohns He didn't drop prithvi shawHe dropped Sachin, Sehwag and Brain lara @CricCrazyJohns He didn't drop prithvi shawHe dropped Sachin, Sehwag and Brain lara

Vedant @vedant7282 Unreal downfall for Prithvi Shaw. Now dropped from IPL team as well. I remember the days when his batting stance was compared with Sachin. Unreal downfall for Prithvi Shaw. Now dropped from IPL team as well. I remember the days when his batting stance was compared with Sachin.

Minnie Sharma @serialchiller23 I'd take a Prithvi Shaw who gets out in the 1st ball, over a KL Rahul who makes it a 19 over innings more often than not. I'd take a Prithvi Shaw who gets out in the 1st ball, over a KL Rahul who makes it a 19 over innings more often than not.

AlexTheDroog @sharmadishant PS (Phil Salt, Prithvi Shaw) always good for a powerplay dismissal. PS (Phil Salt, Prithvi Shaw) always good for a powerplay dismissal.

After a decent IPL season last year, much was expected out of Prithvi Shaw in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant due to injury. The ongoing season was seen as another opportunity for Shaw to get back into Team India's scheme of things. But his performances thus far have left plenty to be desired.

Despite dropping Shaw, DC found no luck in their opening fortunes. They lost Phil Salt for a duck in the first over of the innings after winning the toss and batting first.

"He is going to work his backside off to get back into the team" - DC skipper David Warner on Prithvi Shaw at the toss

David Warner had to make the difficult decision to drop Shaw on his return to Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner announced the difficult decision to drop Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI during the toss of their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner, however, is optimistic about Shaw working himself back into the team.

He said:

"Look, we know he is a very very good player. He is going to work his backside off to get back into the team, we know it. He is very hungry and determined. I have no doubt, he will make his way back in."

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first in a clash between the bottom two teams in the points table, desperate for a win. They put up a total of 144/9.

