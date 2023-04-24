" I remember the days when his batting stance was compared with Sachin" - Twitter reacts as DC drops Prithvi Shaw from playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) finally ran out of patience as they dropped talented opener Prithvi Shaw from their playing XI for their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24.
The 23-year-old Prithvi Shaw came into the season amid huge expectations. His form was imperious in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he scored 332 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 181.42.
However, Shaw's form in the IPL 2023 has been horrendous. He has scored just 47 runs in six matches at a dismal average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 117.50. To make matters worse, the Mumbai-born batsman has been a liability in the field as well. This led to him being named as part of the Impact player substitute for the last few matches. However, against SRH he was removed from that as well.
Shaw's dismal form with the bat is one of the reasons for DC languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from six matches. Fans haven't taken too kindly to the batter's lack of runs, and many took the opportunity to react to Shaw's axing from the Capitals' playing XI.
After a decent IPL season last year, much was expected out of Prithvi Shaw in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant due to injury. The ongoing season was seen as another opportunity for Shaw to get back into Team India's scheme of things. But his performances thus far have left plenty to be desired.
Despite dropping Shaw, DC found no luck in their opening fortunes. They lost Phil Salt for a duck in the first over of the innings after winning the toss and batting first.
"He is going to work his backside off to get back into the team" - DC skipper David Warner on Prithvi Shaw at the toss
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner announced the difficult decision to drop Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI during the toss of their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner, however, is optimistic about Shaw working himself back into the team.
He said:
"Look, we know he is a very very good player. He is going to work his backside off to get back into the team, we know it. He is very hungry and determined. I have no doubt, he will make his way back in."
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first in a clash between the bottom two teams in the points table, desperate for a win. They put up a total of 144/9.
