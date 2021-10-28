"I won't be retained by the Sunrisers" - David Warner confirms he will put his name in the upcoming IPL auction 

Australia's explosive opening batter David Warner believes his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad is over. He added he is looking for a fresh start in the Indian Premier League. The player recently disclosed that he is going to put his name up for auction ahead of next season.

The left-hander verified the same while speaking on SEN Radio on Thursday. He mentioned that the SRH team management has still not communicated the reason for dropping him from their side in IPL 2021.

He reckoned that looking at how things went last season; it is unlikely that the Hyderabad-based franchise will retain him for future editions of IPL. Here's what he said:

"Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin and do everything you can for the team. Not being able to go there, run drinks, and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers. I will put my name in the auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start." - said Warner

David Warner in IPL 2021

the southpaw has contributed significantly towards the success of SRH both as a captain as well as a player. However, his latest stint has been deemed lackluster by many. The champion cricket also lost the team's captaincy after the side's slow start to the first half of the IPL 2021.

Warner also failed to retain his position in the playing eleven after failing to make an impact in SRH's initial matches of the UAE leg. He amassed 195 runs from 8 matches in the IPL in 2021 and had an underwhelming strike rate of 107.73 to his name.

