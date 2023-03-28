"I would say No.4" - Riyan Parag on his preferred batting position ahead of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag recently picked his favorite batting position ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the uninitiated, Parag was retained for ₹3.8 crore by the Royals ahead of IPL 2023 despite a sub-par performance last season. The Assam-born batter scored 183 runs in 17 games at an underwhelming average of 16.64 in IPL 2022. RR, though, finished as the runner-up last season.

Speaking to PTI, Parag stated that he prefers to bat at No.4, however, is open to batting wherever the team need him to play.

“If they (RR) were to ask me where I want to bat, I would say No. 4," he said. "But, then, like always, I am open to bat wherever the team needs me and wherever they think I fit the best. It is a team game; whichever way the combinations match up, I am happy to contribute.”

So far, the 21-year-old has played the role of a finisher in 47 IPL games, scoring 522 runs. He has also scalped four wickets.

Riyan Parag recently scored 253 runs at a strike rate of 165.35 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The right-handed batter wants to translate his domestic form into the cash-rich league.

“I had a very good domestic season and, in the buildup for the IPL, we have had a few camps in Jaipur," Parag continued. "Everyone has looked in good touch with both the bat and the ball. I do not think the confidence part has changed; I have always been confident.”

“The performances have come through, so that adds a different dimension to the mental state that any player has. When you are confident and have performances to back you, it gives an extra oomph of self-confidence," he added.

The part-time off-spinner has also worked on his bowling and wants to contribute to both departments for RR this season.

“I feel there has been a big improvement since I have bowled a lot of overs this season. I have bowled more than 350 overs. I put in a lot of work in my bowling so that I am able to chip in whenever my team needs me,” Parag added further.

“I do not think anyone else has mastered that art” – Riyan Parag on MS Dhoni’s finishing abilities

Riyan Parag has said that nobody else can come anywhere close to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni in terms of finishing a game.

Stressing that he always looks up to him, Parag said:

“I have been doing the finishing role for the last three years now. There is just one name that comes to my mind, which I also have said before, MS Dhoni. I do not think anyone else has mastered that art. Going into that role, I always look up to him, how he finishes games or how he takes the game deep.”

Riyan Parag further explained how he overcame social media pressure, saying:

“Earlier, it did affect me and it hampered my performance. But now I am pretty straight on what I want to do on social media. I have a lot of strong opinions; I just like to state them and I am not waiting for anyone else to reply or give their opinions.”

Riyan Parag will be seen in action when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 2.

