"I don't see it as a bad decision"- AB de Villiers backs MI's decision to name Hardik Pandya as their new captain for IPL 2024

Former South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers is a bit surprised by the negative reactions to Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the new Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

De Villiers believes that Rohit handing over the captaincy would only help the latter in enjoying his cricket and expressing himself in a better way.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma:

"Some people will be happy about it, some people will be sad about it. I read a post where MI lost a million followers so it seems people have taken it personally that Hardik has replaced Rohit. However, I don't see it as a bad decision for MI.

"Rohit has been a fantastic captain for MI. But he is also the Indian captain and now is the time for him to just settle a bit and enjoy the game and give the pressure of taking the heat to someone else."

He added (7:44):

"I feel Rohit has made a conscious decision looking at the load and wanting to focus more on his batting skills. Hardik is the captain for the Mumbai Indians and that's the news."

AB de Villiers hopes MI fans will trust Hardik Pandya

AB de Villiers could understand why most MI fans felt that someone like Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah could have been made the next captain. However, he feels the success that Hardik Pandya had with Gujarat Titans, he could replicate the same at MI.

On this, De Villiers stated:

"You can say that Surya and Bumrah were more loyal to the brand and Hardik moved on but he is back now. I was surprised to see the negative reaction to the announcement. Give the guy a chance to come back. I am sure if he lifts a trophy with others in the team you guys won't have a problem."

AB de Villiers is also hopeful that Mumbai will give Dewald Brevis game time in the top order. He added:

"I think they (MI) need at least a couple of fast bowlers. Maybe a spinner. That's what they will be looking at. I hope they give Dewald Brevis game time in this IPL. Up the order with Rohit Sharma would be absolutely fantastic."

Mumbai Indians will go into the IPl 2024 auction with a purse of INR 17.75 crore.