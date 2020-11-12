'I see the Delhi Capitals dominating the IPL in the next few years as the Chennai Super Kings used to do earlier' - Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opined that the Delhi Capitals is likely to be the dominant team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next few years, much like the Chennai Super Kings used to be in the past.

He made this observation in the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Irfan Pathan was asked if he sees the Delhi Capitals performing well for the next 4-5 seasons of the IPL. He responded that the Shreyas Iyer-led team is likely to dominate the IPL over the next few years like the erstwhile Chennai Super Kings.

"I see the Delhi Capitals in the next few years like CSK used to be earlier. They used to dominate and win a lot of matches. But now you will see the Delhi Capitals dominate for the next few years."

The former Delhi Capitals player reasoned that the franchise has built a strong core with a promising captain and a couple of express quicks in the form of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

"They have given themselves a very good chance by choosing a very good team and preparing a very good core. They have a very good captain. They have a couple of South African pacemen who bowl very fast."

Irfan Pathan on the areas of improvement for the Delhi Capitals

Irfan Pathan wants the Delhi Capitals to get another finisher along with Hetmyer [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan was also asked if the Delhi Capitals have any departments that they could work on. He replied that there are a couple of areas the team can improve - firstly, the need for another finisher in the middle-order apart from Shimron Hetmyer.

Advertisement

"They have to work on two things. If they can get a good finisher, whether he is an Indian or overseas. I still feel they have a small problem. They rely a lot on Shimron Hetmyer and Stoinis has also done very well to a certain extent but if one more batsman supports them, then this team will become even stronger."

The left-arm swing bowler added that the Delhi Capitals would also need a wrist spinner to complement the excellent mix of pacers and spinners they already possess.

"And along with that I feel a good wrist-spinner, who is preferably Indian on whom they can invest. If they can find a good player like that, these two players, then this team will become even more dangerous."

Irfan Pathan signed off by observing that the Delhi Capitals already possess an all-round team that is both youthful and experienced. He added that the addition of these two missing pieces will make them an even more dangerous side over the next few years.

"They already have good openers, middle-order and a very good captain, who is cool and young and the best part is that most of their players are young and that too with experience, which is a very rare combination. That means they are going to dominate a lot in the next 4-5 years."

Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals have already started reaping the benefits of investing in youth in the last IPL auctions. Shreyas Iyer led the franchise to their maiden IPL final this season and they would be hoping to go the full distance next time around.