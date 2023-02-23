"I see their overseas contingent as this team's strength" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' strengths ahead of WPL 2023

Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians' (MI) overseas contingent is their biggest strength heading into the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

MI spent the entire available purse of ₹12 crore to acquire 17 players, including six overseas professionals, at the WPL auction earlier this month. While England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt (₹3.2 crore) was their most expensive buy, they spent the most on Pooja Vastrakar (₹1.9 crore) among their Indian recruits.

On the "Aakashvani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians, much like other teams, have formidable overseas players, saying:

"I see their overseas contingent as this team's strength, which might be a common thread for all teams. They have Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon and Isabelle Wong."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Natalie Sciver-Brunt is showcasing her talent in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023, elaborating:

"You might remember Nat Sciver now because you are seeing her performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup and you are saying, 'Wow, what a player.'

"Everyone knows that she is absolutely stellar - middle-order batter and some seam-up bowling along with that. Nat Sciver is outstanding."

Chopra added that the Mumbai Indians have covered most bases with their overseas contingent, explaining:

"They got one quality player at base price - that's Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr for only a crore. They have got fast bowling in the form of Isabelle Wong, a spin-bowling all-rounder in the form of Tryon.

"Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Natalie Sciver are all-rounders and Heather Graham is there as well."

Sciver-Brunt, who has scored 176 runs at an average of 88.00 at the ongoing T20 World Cup, was the only overseas player to cost MI more than a crore. While Amelia Kerr was bought for ₹1 crore, the other four overseas players were purchased for a total of ₹1.3 crore.

"They have an amazing captain in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' Indian contingent

MI bought Harmanpreet Kaur for ₹1.8 crore.

Chopra also observed that the Mumbai Indians have a fantastic captain in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur. However, he reckons the franchise might have overspent slightly in acquiring Yastika Bhatia (₹1.5 crore), stating:

"When I talk about the Indian contingent, they have an amazing captain in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur, there is no doubt about that. They have picked a wicketkeeper in the form of Yastika Bhatia, where I feel they have spent a little extra money."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Mumbai Indians will hope that Pooja Vastrakar remains injury-free, elaborating:

"You see only two or three fast bowlers who are currently part of the Indian team - Renuka Singh Thakur, Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar. They have picked Pooja Vastrakar. She is an all-rounder but injury concerns are there with her. That's the only thing that goes against her."

While stating that MI's batting takes care of itself, Chopra sees a weakness in their spin-bowling department. He highlighted that the franchise does not have a prominent Indian spinner in its squad.

Poll : Do the Mumbai Indians have the best overseas contingent among all WPL franchises? Yes No 0 votes