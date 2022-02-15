"I don't see any T20 team in the world, where he doesn't fit as a batsman" - Ashish Nehra on whether Hardik Pandya will play as a pure batter 

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra says the team management is more than happy to have Hardik Pandya as a pure batter in the IPL 2022. The franchise captain's persistent injuries have forced him to stay away from bowling in recent times.

Pandya bowled in short spells across India's home series against England, the tour of Sri Lanka and the T20 World Cup. His inability to bowl has cost him his place in the Indian national team, with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar staking a claim for the all-rounder's place. However, the 28-year-old has been seen bowling in the nets during his rehabilitation ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

The right-arm medium pacer has not bowled across the last two editions of the IPL. He did, however, perform well as a pure batter in the Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign in 2020.

Nehra admits that having Pandya as a bowling option would be great, but he would be satisfied having the player even solely in batting capacity. Speaking to India Today, the newly appointed coach said:

"If he bowls, it's great. But to be very honest, we are more than happy to have Hardik Pandya as a pure batsman. I don't see any T20 team in the world, not talking just about the IPL, where Hardik doesn't fit as a batsman. Whatever number he bats, be it 4 or 5 or 6."

Nehra added:

"Yes, there is always speculation around his bowling. If he can bowl for Gujarat Titans, that will be great. But yes, if he is only batting fit, I will be happy with Hardik Pandya."

Pandya has claimed that he will be surprising the fans in regards to his bowling in the IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans have roped in a backup all-rounder option in the form of Vijay Shankar as well.

"I am looking forward to seeing how Vijay Shankar does" - Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans invested heavily in youngsters and managed to bring in players like R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Sai Sudarshan and Abhinav Manohar. Nehra feels that backing youngsters is an important aspect and has huge expectations from them. He said:

"One of 2 holes, you always have to fill. If you see the same Shubman Gill or Devdutt Padikkal or Prithvi Shaw, they have become stars. Devdutt, we (RCB) got for Rs 20 lakh. But see where Devdutt is now. I am hoping for somebody like Abhinav Manohar or Sai Kishore to do the job."

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans ahead. Who will get us there?



#GujaratTitans 23 Titans in the squad, 1 bigahead. Who will get us there? 23 Titans in the squad, 1 big 🏆 ahead. Who will get us there?#GujaratTitans https://t.co/oJ2U0LOCk4

Nehra reserved praise for all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was bought for a price of 1.5 crore. He said:

"I am really hoping and backing somebody like Vijay Shankar, who has been around the team, played for India. I am looking forward to seeing how Vijay Shankar does because I really believe in him."

Gujarat Titans spent their entire purse at the auction and were successful in bringing in 23 players to form their squad. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya with a coaching staff comprising Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten and Vikram Solanki.

Edited by Parimal