"I don't see it as a team that can lift the trophy" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' weaknesses heading into IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra doesn't see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as title contenders in IPL 2023. He highlighted a few issues that could prove to be their stumbling block in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Royals finished second in the league phase of IPL 2022 and eventually lost in the final to table-toppers Gujarat Giants (GT). The inaugural IPL champions will want to go one better this time around and lift their second trophy in the prestigious league.

However, Chopra opined that the Rajasthan Royals are unlikely to clinch the title in IPL 2023. Speaking on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, he said:

"For now, I don't see it as a team that can lift the trophy, that they were looking like last year. This team has a problem with balance. They are searching for a bridge between batting and bowling."

The former Indian opener picked death bowling as one of the biggest concerns for the Jaipur-based franchise, explaining:

"Death bowling is a big weakness. Neither Trent Boult is a gun death bowler, nor do you have Obey McCoy and Prasidh Krishna now, and they have not yet announced their replacements. Kuldeep Sen is there but death bowling is a problem."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda NEWS ALERT



Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 due to injury.



We wish the Indian pacer a speedy recovery



📸: Prasidh Krishna



#IPL2023 #HallaBol #CricketTwitter NEWS ALERTPrasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 due to injury.We wish the Indian pacer a speedy recovery📸: Prasidh Krishna 🚨 NEWS ALERT 🚨 Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 due to injury. We wish the Indian pacer a speedy recovery 💪📸: Prasidh Krishna#IPL2023 #HallaBol #CricketTwitter https://t.co/lyHLmmXqrU

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a back injury. Obey McCoy is also unlikely to feature in the tournament due to a knee injury.

"Who to bat where?" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' batting issue

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely open the batting for the Rajasthan Royals.

Aakash Chopra feels the Rajasthan Royals' batting order could also be a concern, stating:

"If I see the batting, there will be just one problem, which was there last year as well and will be there this year also - who to bat where? You can get Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open - they did in the final as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Devdutt Padikkal is not ideally suited to bat at No. 4, observing:

"After that, you can get Sanju Samson at No. 3. When you keep Devdutt Padikkal at No. 4, you feel whether you are doing the right thing with him. He is not ideal at No. 4 but he will play at No. 4."

Chopra added that No. 5 might not be the perfect position for Shimron Hetmyer and that Riyan Parag has not set the tournament on fire thus far, elaborating:

"Shimron Hetmyer comes at No. 5. There is a lot to admire in Shimron Hetmyer but No. 5 is a slightly precarious number. After that, Riyan Parag is there at No. 6. Riyan Parag does very well in domestic cricket but we haven't seen his fire in this tournament's history."

Chopra acknowledged that the Rajasthan Royals could opt to bat Jason Holder at No. 6. He added that No. 7 would also not be an ideal position for Parag.

Only time will tell whether the Royals can put together a tournament-winning squad to lift their second IPL trophy. They will kick-off their 2023 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

