"I had a slight doubt how he would perform" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's strengths ahead of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Pat Cummins' captaincy as one of the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) strengths ahead of IPL 2025. Chopra noted that he was slightly skeptical about how the Australian Test and ODI skipper would manage the franchise but was proven wrong.

Cummins took SRH to the IPL 2024 final after being bought for ₹20.50 crore and being appointed as skipper. He was retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and will continue to lead the franchise this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose Cummins' leadership skills as one of the SunRisers Hyderabad's positives heading into IPL 2025.

"Pat Cummins, the captain. I will put my hand up and say that I had a slight doubt how he would perform because his numbers weren't very good earlier, and how would a captain manage a team if his numbers are not good. He showed that by doing it last year, scored runs and bowled very well whenever it was required. He has led the team beautifully. He remains absolutely calm," he said (4:00).

Chopra picked SRH's destructive top five as another of their strengths.

"They have two dangerous openers in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and since they felt they need to hit more, they have added Ishan Kishan to them. After that, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. It's maybe the most explosive batting order in the entire IPL," he observed.

"Mumbai have the ability to hit like that, but these guys are dangerous. They have three left-handers and then two right-handers. So considering the batting till No. 5, they are a batting powerhouse," the cricketer-turned-analyst added.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who clubbed 74 sixes between them last season, are potentially the most explosive opening pair in IPL 2025. They will likely be followed by Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the batting order, with the trio also known for their big-hitting abilities.

"It used to be a weakness earlier" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling strength ahead of IPL 2025

Mohammad Shami was one of the bowlers acquired by the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad have strengthened their bowling ahead of IPL 2025.

"After that, another strength which they have assembled now. It used to be a weakness earlier. You were searching for bowlers who would bowl with T Natarajan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar used to be there, but not the same thing. They didn't have any spinners, didn't have confidence in Mayank Markande. Then they were always struggling," he said (4:25).

"Now then they have got Shami and Harshal. Pat Cummins was already there. I understand they don't have Marco Jansen but they have an option in Wiaan Mulder. After that, they have two leg spinners, Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa, and both might play. Now it looks like a solid team," Chopra added.

Mohammad Shami (₹10 crore) and Harshal Patel (₹8 crore) were the SunRisers Hyderabad's first two acquisitions at the IPL 2025 auction. They subsequently bought Rahul Chahar (₹3.20 crore) and Adam Zampa (₹2.40 crore) to add potency in the spin-bowling department.

