"I have to sort of remind him to act his age every now and then"- Glenn Maxwell's hilarious remark on RCB teammate Virat Kohli amidst IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has shared a great camaraderie with star batter and teammate Virat Kohli over the years, even when they have faced off while representing their respective nations in international cricket.

Maxwell opened up on how being in the same age group has helped him bond well with Kohli and discuss similar things be it in cricket or life in general. The Australian shed light on how the veteran Indian batter is enjoying his cricket and how sometimes Maxwell of all people has to step in and keep him in check.

Glenn Maxwell told ESPN about Virat Kohli:

"He is like a kid in the field. It is so funny watching him bounce around. I have to sort of remind him to act his age every now and then because he is making me look bad as we are from the same age group. It's not going well if I am telling you that (laughs)."

Kohli has been in sensational form of late with 203 runs in four IPL 2024 games at a fantastic average of 67.67 and also an impressive strike rate of 140.97.

Virat Kohli is pretty excited to be around RCB boys: Glenn Maxwell

While Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form, Glenn Maxwell also spoke about how excited the Indian batter has been to be around his teammates in the RCB dressing room.

He believes Kohli's infectious positive energy has lifted the team, saying:

"He has been brilliant coming back into the group and you can see him bounce around. He is pretty excited to be around the RCB boys and just be around the guys, playing well again, running around the field."

The break seems to have done Kohli a world of good as he is the Orange Cap holder at the moment. However, RCB as a team have some thinking to do after three losses in their first four games this season.