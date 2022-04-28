"I still love Lamborghini, that is still my favorite" - Andre Russell on Bollywood tracks in the KKR gym in IPL 2022 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell opened up about the music that is being played in gym sessions with teammates. The Caribbean ace is a huge admirer of Bollywood numbers.
Claiming popular tracks like 'Lamborghini' and 'Tu Mera Hero' as his favorites, Russell said during the pre-match interview:
"I still love Lamborghini, you know, that is still my favorite and Tu Mera Hero, those can't get hold to me. "
The Caribbean ace was seen singing the popular track from the movie Desi Boyz on his birthday two years ago.
After a formidable start to the season, KKR stuttered following their switch to the Brabourne Stadium. The two-time winners' lost three matches in a row at the stadium to lose momentum.
Speaking about the team's preparations ahead of the crucial encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Russell said:
"Preparations have been excellent, I think everyone knows how important these last couple of games are, and I think we are ready. Been hitting the ball well as usual in practice, getting what they want in an important game tonight. So, I think everyone are ready, I'm certainly ready, I am pumped. Definitely want to leave everything out there,"
Their first defeat at the Brabourne was against DC, where they fell short by 44 runs in a one-sided affair.
"Things have been going good so far, can't complain" - Andre Russell on his current form
The explosive all-rounder was retained by KKR despite his poor track record with injuries and the waning abilities with the ball. So far, Russell has repaid the faith with a decent set of outings this season. He has scored 227 runs at a strike rate of 180 along with picking up 10 wickets.
Speaking about his form in IPL 2022, he said:
"Things have been going good so far, can't complain. Have over 200 runs and a couple of wickets under my belt, so I think you want to contribute a bit more with the ball, but the make up of this squad is such that I won't question or beg the captain for the ball. I think he has been leading the team excellent and making his changes. Even if it is one or two over, I am ready to jump in do whatever. I know that my job is mostly with the bat, and take the team over the line or put a challenging total on the board."
KKR are currently facing DC at the Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first.