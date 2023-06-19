"I had stitches in my web"- Avesh Khan opens up on playing through pain in first few IPL 2023 games

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan probably didn't have the best of IPL seasons this year, going by his high standards.

However, there was no shortage of commitment from the Madhya Pradesh speedster as he opened up on how he played through pain in the earlier phase of IPL 2023.

In an exclusive chat with The Indian Express, Avesh Khan spoke about how impressed LSG head coach Andy Flower and bowling coach Morne Morkel were to see his commitment to the game. He said:

“I had stitches in my web, and still I bowled in initial IPL games. He openly said that he likes my attitude that puts the team above everything else.

"I took a painkiller and took an injection in my hand, and everyone praised me after the game.”

Avesh Khan explains importance of maintaining fitness for fast bowler

Being a fast bowler is certainly not easy, and Avesh Khan shed light on the hard yards he needs to put so that he's in the best shape possible ahead of the game.

He spoke about the importance of training and diet and also preparing his body for a long toil in the field in red-ball cricket:

"A fast bowler always tries to be at his peak, and it’s not easy. Lot goes behind the scenes, be it following a diet, following proper schedule, taking 8-9 hours sleep. You need proper training and proper recovery too. It looks simple, but it’s very tough.

"When playing domestic cricket, it’s hard to say I won’t bowl much or will bowl only certain number of overs. I bowled 30-35 overs on an average during Ranji Trophy games. There is travel and a one day break before you recover for the next game.”

Avesh was vital to Madhya Pradesh's run to the semifinal of the previous Ranji Trophy season. A string of impressive performance could bring him back into the radar of Indian selectors.

