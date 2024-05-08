"I did not stop until late in the night" - Rashid Khan opens up on his celebrations after 2023 World Cup win over Pakistan

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan has opened up on his team's celebrations after their historic win over Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup. As the youngster revealed having danced all night, he said his teammates had never seen him that way.

Batting first, the Men in Green put a formidable 282 on the board at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, the opening partnership of 130 between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) and Ibrahim Zadran (87) set the game up for their side. The Afghans defeated Pakistan by eight wickets.

Rahmat Shah (77*) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (48*) helped Afghanistan reach the target with an over to spare.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo Cricket Monthly, Rashid disclosed that he hardly celebrated in an orderly manner that night, elaborating:

"After our win against Pakistan, for the entire night, I danced and celebrated a lot, from the ground to the hotel. I did not stop until late in the night. I was not behaving like someone who had a back issue. Our physio kept reminding me I needed to be careful. The entire Afghanistan squad was surprised to see me dancing and celebrating - they had never seen me in that kind of mood."

Although the 25-year-old went wicketless in his 10 overs in that game, he was one of the most economical bowlers, conceding at a rate of only 4.10. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the Afghan bowlers with figures of 10-0-49-3.

"It was my first ever surgery in my career" - Rashid Khan on his back injury

Rashid Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Rashid needing surgery for his back injury after the 2023 World Cup, the wrist-spinner revealed it was a make-or-break situation for him. He said:

"After the World Cup, I decided to go for the surgery. The doctor said to me, 'This is your first MRI and this is your second MRI, after the World Cup, so you see how much bigger the disc bulge has become.' I was nervous, to be honest. It was my first ever surgery in my career. One thing the doctor told me prior to surgery was that maybe it could be the end of my career as well if it didn't go right. I had to sign that undertaking."

Afghanistan had beaten two Test-playing nations — Pakistan and England — in the 2023 World Cup. They missed the semi-final spot by a whisker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback