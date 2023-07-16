"I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team" - Aakash Chopra on the seamers in India's Asian Games squad

Aakash Chopra has expressed surprise about Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games.

The quadrennial multi-sport extravaganza will be staged in Hangzhou, China, in September-October this year, with the latter stages of the event clashing with the initial games of the World Cup to be played in India. Arshdeep is one of the four seamers picked in the 15-member Indian squad for the continental event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the pacers picked in the Asian Games squad. Regarding Arshdeep, he said:

"I am surprised Arshdeep Singh's name is in this team. I am surprised because they are not considering him for ODIs at all. You didn't consider him for the T20Is as well in the West Indies."

The former Indian opener is stunned that the left-arm seamer is not part of India's plans for the World Cup, reasoning:

"Now you are not considering him for the Asia Cup and are already keeping him out of the World Cup list. What has happened? When I see Arshdeep Singh, it seems like there is a huge upside, he is a player for the long haul and can play all three formats, at least both white-ball formats, but they have not kept him currently."

Arshdeep has gone wicketless and conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over in the two innings he has bowled for India in ODI cricket. On the flip side, the Punjab Kings seamer has accounted for 41 dismissals in 26 T20Is and might thus only be in India's scheme of things for the shortest format at the moment.

"I am a little intrigued about Mukesh Kumar" - Aakash Chopra

Mukesh Kumar is yet to represent India in any format. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra was also slightly taken aback by Mukesh Kumar's inclusion in the Asian Games squad. He explained:

"I am a little intrigued about Mukesh Kumar. He is part of all three formats for the West Indies tour. He is in the ODI team as well, so he might be in the race for the Asia Cup as well but you have removed him from the World Cup race."

The reputed commentator questioned whether Umran Malik is in contention to be one of the pacers for the World Cup, elaborating:

"Maybe you are thinking Bumrah, Shami and everyone will be fit there. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj - who will be the fourth one? That will be a question. Arshdeep or Mukesh Kumar could have been there but they are not there. So is Umran Malik that player who the Indian team is thinking about because you will need a fourth pacer?"

Shivam Mavi's selection in the Asian Games squad also left Chopra a little surprised. Although he acknowledged that the Uttar Pradesh seamer has played T20Is for India recently, he pointed out that the Gujarat Titans didn't play him a single game in this season's IPL.

