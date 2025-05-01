“I would be very surprised” - Former MI cricketer’s massive claim on MS Dhoni’s future after CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer and South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock believes that MS Dhoni has earned the right to decide his future, but does not expect him to turn up for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper batter will be close to turning 45 years old by the time of the next edition, leaving him with a massive decision to make.

MS Dhoni's future has been the talk of constant debate, invoking more curiosity with each passing game. The legendary player was quizzed about his plans ahead by Danny Morrison during the toss ahead of the home encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) recently. Although he evaded the question in a typical witty fashion, it still looms large.

CSK were officially eliminated from the playoffs race after suffering their eighth defeat of the campaign, also their fifth in a row at home. With a massive rebuild being anticipated, it remains to be seen where and how Dhoni fits into the entire scheme of things.

"I mean, he has got nothing more to achieve, has he? He has won as much as anyone else. It's going to be down to what he wants. Because of his legacy and because of the impact he has had on that franchise, they have kind of given him free reign as to be the one who makes the call," Pollock said on Cricbuzz (2:03).

"Would that change? Would the owners go and have a word with him? We don't know. We have tried to predict this for so long, it is becoming like a stuck record, where we cannot get to the bottom of it. I would be very surprised if he was there next year," he added.

MS Dhoni was seen conversing with CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan after the team's four-wicket loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30.

MS Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2025

The subject of MS Dhoni's future arguably reached its height after IPL 2024, since it marked the end of the three-year cycle. With CSK eyeing to keep their core intact, it was difficult to retain the veteran for an astronomical amount. However, the IPL announced a provision, classifying the players without international cricket for the preceding five years as 'uncapped', and therefore eligible to be retained for a marginal sum.

Since Dhoni's last international outing came during the 2019 ODI World Cup, he made the cut, and was retained for INR 4 crore. With Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm, and the youngsters slowly taking over, Dhoni and the team management will have to come to a decision regarding the future.

