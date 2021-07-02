"I was so surprised when I saw Virat Kohli in IPL 2008" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal recently recalled how he was surprised after seeing a young Virat Kohli at the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Akmal has revealed that he used to wonder how Virat would perform against top stars at such a young age.

Virat Kohli led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup title in 2008, and soon after, he made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Big names from all over the world had come to play in the IPL that season.

Recounting his days in the inaugural edition of the IPL, Pakistani wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2008, shared his impression of a young Kohli.

During his appearance on Sawera Pasha's YouTube channel, Akmal said:

"I had played the first edition of the IPL. At that time, I was so surprised when I saw Virat Kohli. I used to wonder what cricket he would play at such a young age."

Kohli scored only 165 runs in 13 matches for the RCB in IPL 2008. His batting average was 15, while his strike rate was 105.10.

13 years after that tournament, Virat is now the highest run-scorer in IPL history. Akmal lauded him for working hard on his game and becoming one of the best batsmen in the world.

"But he has changed himself totally now, and he has become a role model for youngsters," Kamran Akmal added.

Virat Kohli is an amazing captain: Kamran Akmal

India lost the ICC World Test Championship Final under Virat Kohli's leadership last month

Despite his individual brilliance, Virat Kohli has never been able to lead the Indian cricket team to an ICC trophy. Some members of the cricket universe have opined that the selectors should pick a new player to lead India because of the team's failure under Kohli, but Kamran Akmal does not feel the same.

"He is an amazing player, amazing captain, and no one can guarantee that if India changes the captain, they will win ICC tournaments. It is a matter of luck," Kamran Akmal concluded.

