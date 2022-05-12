"I tend to look pretty guilty when I'm out" - DC's Mitchell Marsh on the missed LBW chance vs RR

Mitchell Marsh guided the Delhi Capitals (DC) to an eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday. They banked on two half-centuries from Marsh and David Warner to chase down 161 with 11 balls to spare.

Incidentally, Marsh was lucky to escape a close shave when he was batting at one from eight balls. Trent Boult, who had just knocked off KS Bharat, bowled a searing toe-crushing yorker to the Aussie batter. He just managed to bring his bat down in time and inside-edged to fine leg.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh 🏼️ Mitch Marsh - all quality after that early lbw escape courtesy Sanju & Boult. What a knock under pressure. And two wickets to go with it🏼️ Mitch Marsh - all quality after that early lbw escape courtesy Sanju & Boult. What a knock under pressure. And two wickets to go with it ✌🏼️

Boult made a soft appeal but his teammates thought it was bat first and went ahead with the game. However, replays showed there was no bat involved and the ball was hitting the stumps.

Throwing light on the same at the post-match presentation ceremony, Mitchell Marsh said:

"I honestly thought that I smashed it first. So, that was great. Usually, I tend to look pretty guilty when I'm out. I'm not great like that. You need a bit of luck in this game and that was with me tonight. Absolutely got away with one."

Mitchell Marsh put on a 144-run partnership for the second wicket en route to an 89 off 62 balls, setting his team to an eight-wicket win. Warner also played a valiant unbeaten knock of 52 runs in 42 deliveries to see the team through.

The 31-year-old all-rounder, who registered his first IPL half-century in six seasons, seemed content with how he and Warner batted in the run chase.

Mitchell Marsh added:

"When you're chasing 160, it's about one good partnership and you and set the game up. The way Davie and I played together as a partnership was fantastic. The first 4-5 overs were as tough for batting as I've had in T20 cricket. It was swinging and seaming a bit with some extra bounce. It reminded me of the Perth Stadium, this wicket. It was really nice."

He added:

"We knew it wasn't going to be a 200 strike rate type of wicket and it's about building a partnership. Playing with Davie was awesome."

Meanwhile, Warner has been on a run-scoring spree this season and has already registered his fifth half-century of the season in 10 matches.

"I'm happy to be contributing to the time" - Mitchell Marsh

The cricketer from Western Australia has blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2022 but chose the right match to bring his best. With DC needing three wins from as many matches, Mitchell Marsh was happy to produce a match-winning contribution at the right time.

He concluded:

"We've got to win all three to have a chance at the final. So, I'm happy to be contributing to the time. I felt like in the last few games, I've been hitting the ball the way I wanted to and get a big score. I've stuck to my processes and routines, so tonight was a great reward for that."

The Capitals will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Edited by Aditya Singh