'I don't think anybody would have given us a chance against such top-class batters' - Mohammed Shami opens up on his Super Over heroics

India and Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently reviewed his Super Over performance against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. He stated that it was satisfying to come out on top against world-class batters.

Match 36 of IPL 2020 will go down in the history books, for it is the only instance so far of a cricket match witnessing two Super Overs. After MI and KXIP finished on identical scores of 176/6 at the end of 40 overs, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran to restrict KXIP to 5 runs.

While everyone expected MI to romp to an easy win, Mohammed Shami nailed 6 yorkers to Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to send the contest into Super Over 2.0. In the second tiebreaker, Chris Jordan conceded 11 runs before Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal won the match for KXIP with 2 balls to spare.

In an interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mohammed Shami revealed that he just backed his skills and that the victory tasted sweet because the Mohali-based franchise defied all odds to win the game.

“Being able to defend just 5 runs against two most explosive batsmen is thoroughly satisfying...There is no margin for error when the target is small. I don’t think anybody would have given us a chance against such top-class batters.

"I remained hopeful and backed my skills. When you are bowling yorkers, there is a chance that you will end up bowling a low full toss, but I am happy that I could execute my skills,” Mohammed Shami said.

‘I am glad I could help India win that game,’ says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami picked 14 wickets in 4 games at the 2019 World Cup

Mohammed Shami’s match-winning performance against MI had a semblance to his heroics against Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup. Defending 16 runs in the last over, Shami not only saved India from an upset by conceding just 4 runs, but he also claimed his maiden international hat-trick.

“The margin was very less in the World Cup clash against Afghanistan. I had to get my yorkers right. We were favourites to win and the game gone right down to the wire. I am glad I could help India win that game and, in the course, also got my hat-trick. Such moments stay with for a long time,” Mohammed Shami, who returned figures of 4/40, concluded.

Mohammed Shami had his best IPL season this time around. In 14 matches, the KXIP speedster scalped 20 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 16.10.