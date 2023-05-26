"I think the batting side of things pretty much picks itself" - Ricky Ponting predicts Australia's playing XI for WTC Final

Former cricketer Ricky Ponting predicted Australia's playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Men in Yellow have a couple of injury doubts among their ranks, but head into the contest as a well-settled unit.

Cricket Australia (CA) named their squad for the WTC final as well as the Ashes a while back. The veteran duo of Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been entrusted with the opening responsibilities, despite the latter's shaky form of late.

Middle-order candidates like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are currently involved in the County Championship in England.

In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood is currently dealing with a niggle, which kept him out of the majority of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

Backing Scott Boland to fill the role of the third seamer should Hazlewood fail to get fit in time, Ricky Ponting told on the latest episode of the ICC Review:

“Boland's record when he's played over the last 12 months has been absolutely outstanding. He's one that would really, potentially thrive in these English conditions."

“We’ve seen what he's been able to do in Australia when there has been a bit of assistance off the wicket there and with the ball. So I think he'll get the nod ahead of Neser," he continued.

Boland famously made his debut during the 2021-22 Ashes Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and picked up figures of 6/7 in the second innings. Since then, he has taken 28 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 13.43.

Predicting that David Warner will open the batting with Usman Khawaja despite the recent talk surrounding his form and performance in the 2019 Ashes, Ponting said:

“I think Warner will play. I'm listening to everything that's been spoken about the last few months, that Warner will play along with Khawaja, opening the batting. “There has only really been one batting question mark in the last 12 months, and that has been the opening spot with David Warner and how long he's going to continue to play."

Admitting that the rest of the batting order is straightforward as they come, Ponting said:

“With Travis Head doing what he's done lately in that middle order, and Cameron Green really emerging on the scene in the last 12 months as well, I think the batting side of things pretty much picks itself.”

Ricky Ponting’s predicted Australia XI for the WTC Final (if Hazlewood is unfit)

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

Australia are scheduled to face India in the final of the second WTC edition at The Oval from June 7 onwards.

Who will win the WTC Final between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

