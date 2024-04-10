"I think he had a bit of ego last year"- Brad Hogg on Riyan Parag's stunning IPL 2024 so far

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has been highly impressed with the way Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has performed in the IPL 2024 season so far.

Having made his debut way back in 2019, Riyan had been one of those players who hadn't quite fulfilled his potential. He also faced a lot of scrutiny for expressing himself on the field be it by his celebrations after taking a catch or his general body language.

However, speaking to NDTV on a podcast, Brad Hogg opined that Riyan Parag had become a lot calmer and aware of what he needs to do to level up as a cricketer. He said:

"I am really liking when I am seeing young (Riyan) Parag. I think he has really matured this year. I don't say this disrespectfully but I think he had a bit of ego last year. The ego is still there but it is in control. He believes in himself and he is now more worried about what he can do for the team rather than trying to seal his place in the team."

In just four matches so far, Riyan Parag has scored 185 runs at an outstanding average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 158.11. He is fourth in the Orange Cap list at the time of writing.

Rajasthan Royals are the best-balanced team in the tournament: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also believes RR have made some shrewd additions to their side for IPL 2024 that make them the most balanced team this year. He feels the likes of Sandeep Sharma at the backend allow the Royals to have the luxury of two new-ball quality bowlers in Trent Boult and Nadre Burger.

On this, he stated:

"According to me, Rajasthan Royals are the best-balanced team in the tournament. I like the way how they have set their entire lineup. If Sandeep Sharma can get fully-fit as well, then he can add up as the sixth bowling option for them."

The Royals will host the Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2024 match in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. It will be interesting to see if RR can keep their winning streak going after four wins in four.