"I think he can definitely play that role" - Michael Hussey on whether Sameer Rizvi can replicate Ambati Rayudu's pinch-hitting ability 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey feels Sameer Rizvi can be groomed to fill the middle order slot, which has been left vacant by Ambati Rayudu's departure. The veteran batter played a key role as a pinch hitter in the side, making the most of the batting depth and swinging hard from the word go to provide the much-required boost in the middle overs.

Rayudu had transitioned from the top order to occupy the role, one which he held until his final game in Indian cricket, which came during the final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter, who usually came in as an impact player for the side during run chases, played a crucial cameo of 19 runs off eight deliveries, which helped CSK win their fifth title.

Hussey feels that Rizvi can do the same, but has his doubts about how quickly he will be able to adapt to the high-demand role.

“Most definitely. I think he can definitely play that role. I mean Ambati Rayudu is someone that has so much experience and he’s played for so long. So, he’s a seasoned campaigner, whereas Rizvi is just starting out in his IPL career. So, we can’t expect Rizvi to be doing exactly what Rayudu has been doing for so many years. But, of course, we can start developing him and he’s got a lot of natural ability. So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see how far he can go," Hussey said at the inauguration of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All India inter-college T20 cricket tournament.

Sameer Rizvi was one of the biggest surprises at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The 20-year-old, who has only played a handful of first-class and List-A matches was roped in by the defending champions for ₹8.40 crore. The manner with which he has been known to take down spinners, a role in the middle-order seems the right path for the youngster.

"He looks a very talented young prospect" - Michael Hussey on Sameer Rizvi

Michael Hussey, as part of the CSK coaching staff, has helped in the development of batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in the recent past. Sameer Rizvi could also prosper under the former Australian batter's guidance as he prepares for the biggest challenge of his young cricketing career.

“Well, I think (he’ll bat) somewhere in the middle-order. He’s obviously a natural striker of the ball. I only saw him for the first time yesterday (Sunday). He looks a very talented young prospect. So, I’m looking forward to working with him personally and just helping him improve his game, obviously for this tournament, but also for the years moving forward. One thing, we want him to do well in this IPL, but there’s much more years left in his career," Hussey said.

Sameer Rizvi did not have the best of campaigns representing Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. However, with white-ball cricket clearly being his strength, one can expect big things from the player in the upcoming IPL season.