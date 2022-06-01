"I think he should have been given freedom" - Harbhajan Singh on Mayank Agarwal's dismal IPL 2022 season 

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal was restricted in his leadership role during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. After being named the captain ahead of the season, the 31-year-old could only lead his team to sixth position in the points table.

Despite having a star-studded squad, Agarwal could not prevent PBKS from finishing sixth for the fourth successive season.

They ended up with seven wins and as many losses apiece in the tournament, missing out on the playoffs by two points. The team is yet to make the playoffs since their run to the final in 2014.

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket Tough times don’t last, tough people do. And we are a resilient lot. Captaining Punjab Kings has been a journey of leading and learning.

Will take the lessons and turn them into motivation for a stronger comeback. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. And we are a resilient lot. Captaining Punjab Kings has been a journey of leading and learning. Will take the lessons and turn them into motivation for a stronger comeback. https://t.co/b3oujYgOuI

Opining that Agarwal was constantly under the radar, Harbhajan Singh said in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"Can't quite believe what happened to Mayank Agarwal this season. He is a good player but maybe he was under pressure due to captaincy. He came down to No.4 from his opening spot. I think he should have been given freedom. He was under the radar throughout."

Agarwal endured a lean campaign with the bat for PBKS in the recent concluded season. His combination at the top with Shikhar Dhawan boded a lot of promise, but it did not come off. The right-handed batter could only muster 198 runs at an average of 16.33.

After opening the innings for mosy of the tournament, Agarwal vacated the spot for Jonny Bairstow and demoted himself to No.4.

"It was a joy watching him bowl" - Harbhajan Singh on Wanindu Hasaranga

Finishing as the leading wicket-taker among overseas players with 26 wickets, Wanindu Hasaranga had a campaign to remember.

The spinner was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore after serving a short stint for the franchise in the previous edition.

Wanindu Hasaranga @Wanindu49 We experienced it all, amazing highs to heartbreaking lows. We conquered mountains and slipped through the cracks a few times. But what a Journey it was? I am so proud of the RCB family. [1/2] We experienced it all, amazing highs to heartbreaking lows. We conquered mountains and slipped through the cracks a few times. But what a Journey it was? I am so proud of the RCB family. [1/2] https://t.co/xGWM3TN0jg

Filling the void left by Yuzvendra Chahal, the Sri Lankan spinner took huge responsibility on his shoulders.

Praising Hasaranga for the way he used his variations and set up batters in IPL 2022, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Hasaranga came in as a surprise package and ended up as a match-winner. We knew he was a good bowler, but the way he set up batters and showed his skill, it was a joy watching him bowl."

Hasaranga ended one wicket short of the Purple Cap but set history by notching the second most successful season for a spinner in the IPL. He equalled Imran Tahir's 2019 IPL tally of 26 wickets.

