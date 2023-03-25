"I think we're going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season" - DC coach Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting hopes to see opening batter Prithvi Shaw fire on all cylinders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 48-year-old revealed that the youngster's work ethic impressed him and has earmarked Shaw for a breakthrough season this year.

Shaw has a healthy IPL record, having smashed 1588 runs in 63 games, striking at 147.25. Although the right-hander maintained a strike rate of 152.97 last season, he only managed 283 runs in ten matches at an average of 28.30. Hence, he will want to improve that underwhelming record in IPL 2023.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday (March 24), Ponting suggested that the intensity in the youngster's eye signals plenty of promise and expects the real 'Prithvi Shaw' in IPL 2023. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the Tasmanian said:

"He's trained harder and better than I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure leading into an IPL, he is in better physical shape than I've ever seen him before. And I spoke to him the other day about his attitude and the way that he's working and how things are going. I honestly feel that this is going to be his biggest season ever in the IPL."

"He just has that different look in his eye this year - you can see that he's probably hungrier than ever. Yes he's had some success for us, but I think with the level of talent and ability that he's got, I think we're going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season."

Shaw, likely to open the innings with David Warner in IPL 2023, had a sensational Ranji Trophy season this year, hammering 595 runs in six games for Mumbai at an average of 59.50. His best of 379 came against Assam and became the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history.

"There's a bigger picture out there than just you playing cricket" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Ricky Ponting said he strives to help players become better on the field, the Tasmanian also wants to improve them as a person as an athlete's personal life is crucial to performing well.

The World Cup-winning skipper added:

"As a player, sometimes you want to play cricket, you want to get out there and represent your team, represent your franchise, and represent your country, but sometimes you don't see the bigger picture of it. There's a bigger picture out there than just you playing cricket. It's how everyone else perceives you in the real world."

"So that's my job to make them better players, but at the end of the day, I want to make them better people as well. That's a big part. The better person you are, I think it's easier to become a better player. And if you haven't got your personal life in order off the field, it's really difficult to be a disciplined performer on the field."

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Ricky's traditional first speech ahead of the season 🏼 Goosebumps Guaranteed 🫶



#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @RickyPonting "Attitude. Effort. Commitment. Care. The things that we work off here at the Delhi Capitals."Ricky's traditional first speech ahead of the season🏼 Goosebumps Guaranteed 🫶 "Attitude. Effort. Commitment. Care. The things that we work off here at the Delhi Capitals." 💙Ricky's traditional first speech ahead of the season 👉🏼 Goosebumps Guaranteed 🫶#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @RickyPonting https://t.co/ymvyie8B2u

The Capitals will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes