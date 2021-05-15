"I think IPL is on a different level, there is no match for it"- Wahab Riaz on comparisons between IPL & PSL

Wahab Riaz acknowledged that the 'IPL is on a different level' compared to the PSL as all international cricketers queue up to play in the Indian T20 tournament. Riaz also praised the organizers of the IPL for the way they manage and run the show.

"All the international players turn up for IPL. You can't really compare IPL and PSL. I think IPL is on a different level. Their commitment, the way they run the tournament, their drafting methods. That is totally different. There is no match for IPL. But if there is any cricket league after the IPL, then that is PSL. PSL has proven that," said the Pakistan pacer.

However, Riaz added that if there is any T20 League that comes close to the IPL then that is the PSL. Speaking in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan bowler was asked to compare the two T20 leagues.

"The bowling standards that you get in PSL, you won't find that anywhere in the world, even in the IPL. If you notice, there aren't too many high-scoring matches in the PSL and that is because of the bowling attack. Cricket wise, if you ask, the main difference between the IPL & PSL is every team in PSL has great bowling attacks." added the left-arm fast-bowler.

Riaz highlighted how the PSL usually doesn't have too many high-scoring encounters owing to the brilliant bowling attack that every team possesses.

On Wahab Riaz's birthday, relive his 🔥 spell to Shane Watson from the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NMnlQPtUAp — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2020

The IPL and PSL have met similar fates this season with both T20 events being postponed indefinitely following breaches in the team's bio-bubbles. The PCB is reportedly looking at a window from now until July to conduct the remainder of the PSL, while the BCCI is looking at a window around September to resume the second phase.

Wahab Riaz takes a dig at Pakistan selectors

Wahab Riaz (L)

Wahab Riaz's last appearance in national colors came in 2020 against New Zealand in a T20I match. The fast bowler has been overlooked across all formats this year, failing to make the squad for South Africa (home & away) and the Zimbabwe series.

The 35-year old was disappointed with how the selectors judged players based on a few performances instead of giving them a decent run in the team.

"It has been the norm in Pakistan that any player selected is judged based on one or two performances. I think the previous performances and hard work of the player should be kept in mind. Everyone has good and bad days. A player can give better performances if they are supported in both good and bad times. I think this is something that definitely needs to improve. Hopefully it will be better with time," Wahab Riaz said.

Pakistan's next assignment is a tour of England where they will take on the Three Lions in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. It remains to be seen whether team management will look to bring in Wahab Riaz back in the frame of things.

This has been an amazing journey so far. Congratulations @babarazam258 👏🏼

You being the captain and #1 ODI batsman will definitely inspire so many future stars from Pakistan and across the world. More power to you 👊🏽🇵🇰 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 14, 2021