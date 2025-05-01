“I think it's likely he's out for the tournament” - PBKS all-rounder makes a big statement on Glenn Maxwell’s finger fracture amid IPL 2025

Australian and Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be looking at an abrupt end to his season after a fractured finger. Maxwell missed out on the playing XI of Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in their most recent match on Wednesday, April 30.

Maxwell, who's back with Punjab Kings for the third time, was a part of the side for their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. Batting first, Maxwell could only manage seven runs in eight deliveries before being dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy.

During the toss against CSK, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer mentioned that Maxwell suffered a fracture to his finger and wasn't a part of the team. Adding to that, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said:

"Unfortunately, Maxi's broken his finger. He broke it just before the last game at training. He didn't think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad. He had scans, and yeah, the results weren't great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it's likely he's out for the tournament."

Punjab, meanwhile, beat CSK by four wickets to climb to second place in the table.

Glenn Maxwell hasn't enjoyed a merry return to the Punjab Kings

It can be fair to say Glenn Maxwell has not enjoyed his second homecoming to the Punjab Kings. The 35-year-old has played in seven games so far, scoring a meagre 48 runs with a best of 30 runs to his name. Additionally, he has picked up four wickets this season with his handy off-spin.

Maxwell was a part of the PBKS camp in 2020 as well, where he made headlines for scoring only 108 runs in 13 innings. He failed to hit a single maximum throughout the tournament. The Victorian all-rounder will want to make sure that he grabs the headlines if he makes a comeback to IPL cricket soon.

