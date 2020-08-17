'I think MS Dhoni's farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK' - VVS Laxman

Former Indian middle-order batsman VVS Laxman has opined that MS Dhoni would be accorded a grand farewell whenever the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain plays his last match for the franchise.

With MS Dhoni having announced his international retirement without opting to play a farewell game, VVS Laxman talked about the prospects of him getting one at Chepauk during an interaction on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

The wristy Hyderabad batsman mentioned that MS Dhoni is likely to be given a splendid send-off whenever he plays his last encounter for CSK.

"I think MS Dhoni's farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK."

Laxman added that there is a huge probability of the match being played at Chepauk, CSK's home ground, and the farewell being as grand as the one given to Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede.

"And I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk."

The SRH mentor stated that MS Dhoni's final match would be watched with keen interest not only by the spectators at the ground but by millions across the world.

"And all the fans, not only at the ground, but around the world, not only the Indian fans but all the cricketing fans will be watching that last game of MS whenever that will happen."

Irfan Pathan and VVS Laxman on MS Dhoni's performances in the upcoming IPL

MS Dhoni was the highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL 2019

VVS Laxman replied in the affirmative when asked if the forthcoming IPL could see a dangerous version of MS Dhoni, considering that the CSK captain would go into the tournament with a clear mind.

Irfan Pathan opined that all the bowlers would have a hard time in the IPL as the CSK batting mainstay would be at his attacking best.

"When he comes to play in IPL, I think all the bowlers will have to be careful because he is going to go with full flow."

Pathan, who has also played for CSK in the past, expressed happiness that he would not have to bowl against the marauding willow of MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL.

"Even the players who retired, guys like me as well, they would be very happy that they are not bowling against MS Dhoni in the IPL."

MS Dhoni was the highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL 2019, his 416 runs coming at an unbelievable average of 83.20 coupled with a decent strike rate of 134.62. He would be keen to continue in the same vein in this year's IPL, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE between 19th September to 10th November.