"I think it's a myth" - DC seamer's stunning claim on saliva use after Super Over win vs RR in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc believes saliva usage to generate reverse swing is more a myth than reality after the side's thrilling win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 16. Starc played a massive role in DC stealing a win despite RR being well ahead heading into the final over.

With RR requiring only nine runs off six deliveries, Starc produced a series of yorkers to concede just eight and take the game to the Super Over. The Aussie seamer clutched up again in the Super Over, giving away only 11 runs. It led the on-air commentators to believe in the impact of saliva on bowlers.

However, Starc dismissed the notion in a post-match interview with the broadcasters, saying (Via India Today):

“I don't use it. I think it's a myth. Some people think they swear by it. I don't know what the difference is with sweat and saliva. I don't reckon it makes a difference. It can make a difference on the red ball. I don't reckon it makes a difference on the white ball."

The usage of saliva on the ball was banned after the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. However, the BCCI lifted the ban in the ongoing IPL, much to the relief of bowlers.

"Bit of a surprise to see left-handers come in" - Mitchell Starc on the Super Over

Mitchell Starc said he was surprised by RR's choice of batters for the Super Over in the encounter against DC. Despite the Australian pacer pinning down Shimron Hetmyer in the last over in regulation, RR sent the West Indian out in the Super Over.

They also used another left-hander in Yashasvi Jaiswal at the fall of Riyan Parag in the Super Over.

Talking about the Super Over and his incredible execution at the end, Starc said at the post-match presentation (Via Cricbuzz):

"Was a bit of a surprise to see left-handers come in with my angle as the ball was tailing back in. Got one wrong there with the side line no-ball, but we had the batting depth then to chase that down. Just backed my execution, running in with a clear plan. Sometimes it comes off, a bit of luck goes a long way. It was a fantastic game, happy to get on the right side."

Despite picking up only the lone wicket in the match, Starc was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 20th and Super Over heroics. The thrilling win helped DC climb atop the points table with a fifth win in six outings.

