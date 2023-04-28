“I think they’ll be chasing me throughout” - MS Dhoni on fan craze for him in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has asid that fans are likely to keep chasing him throughout the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Indian legend made the statement after crowds thronged to watch him play in the away game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (April 27).

CSK and Dhoni fans were in for a disappointment, though, as RR won the game by 32 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan put up 202-5 before restricting Chennai to 170-6.

Although CSK failed to win the contest, chants of Dhoni from the enthusiastic crowd could be heard right through the game, even in the second innings, but the captain did not get a chance to bat. Asked about the amazing adulation he received in Jaipur, Dhoni said at the post-match presentation:

“I think they’ll be chasing me throughout.”

The 41-year-old also reflected on his special association with the stadium, where he notched up his highest one-day score of 183* in 2005. Sharing his thoughts, Dhoni said:

“It’s a very special venue because my first ODI hundred was in Vizag gave another 10 games to me. But the 183 over here made sure that I get a chance for another one year. It’s a very good venue; it’s very close to my heart. It’s always good to come back."

Speaking of the game, the CSK captain opined that his bowlers gave away too many runs, especially in the powerplay:

"It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs; we gave too many in the first six. At the same time, the wicket was best to bat on at that period. Even when we were finishing, quite a (few) edges went for boundaries. They got par+ score, and we were not able to get a good start in the first six overs.”

Rajasthan raced to 64-0 at the end of the powerplay. Their openers carried on to add 86 for the first wicket in 8.2 overs.

“He took calculated risks” - Dhoni praises Yashasvi Jaiswal

Player of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 77 off 43 deliveries, hitting eight fours and four sixes. Praising the youngster, the CSK captain said:

“Yashasvi batted really well. It was important initially to go after the bowlers. He took calculated risks. It was slightly easier against our bowlers because we had to assess the right lengths to bowl. Still, I felt Yashasvi batted well very at the top end and in the last few (Dhruv) Jurel batted well. The first six (overs) took the game away from us.”

After CSK hit back with a few key wickets in the middle overs, Jurel (34 off 15), struck three fours and two sixes to give the RR innings a late flourish.

