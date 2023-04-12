"I was only thinking about how to be better when I get back out to play" - MI's Tilak Varma revisits his brief injury spell 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma recalled his brief injury spell in the early months of 2023. The youngster sustained an injury during India A's tour of Bangladesh in December 2022, with his next competitive game coming in the form of MI's IPL 2023 season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In his comeback game, Varma scored an inspiring unbeaten 84 to rescue MI out of serious trouble. He has been in fine form in IPL 2023 and is currently the franchise's leading scorer after three matches.

Stating that he was mentally strong throughout the ordeal and focused on being a match-winner for the side, Varma said in a post-match interaction with MI skipper Rohit Sharma:

"I was mentally strong when I was injured, and I could not wait to get back on the field. I was only thinking about how to be better when I get back out to play, put in my best effort and do well for the team. So, I prepared according to that. Last year I could not finish well for the team, so I was thinking about how to win matches for the team this year."

The left-handed batter scored 41 off 29 deliveries, a knock laced with one four and four sixes against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 11. He played a vital role in helping MI register their first win of the IPL 2023 season.

"I was waiting since last year to bat alongside you" - Tilak Varma on sharing a match-winning partnership with Rohit Sharma

Chasing a challenging 173 against the Delhi Capitals, MI got off to a glorious start, but were in need of a partnership in the middle overs to continue the momentum.

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma then put on 68 runs for the second wicket in 50 deliveries, taking MI closer to the 173-run target.

Admitting that sharing the crease with the veteran opening batter was a longtime dream of his, Varma said:

"Feeling very good after the win. I was waiting since last year to bat alongside you, and I finally got that chance. So, I thought of making the most of the advantage of batting with you, and it is fun to share a partnership with you as well. This was a dream since my childhood."

MI secured their first set of points after starting their campaign with two back-to-back losses.

DC, on the other hand. suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2023, worsening their crisis at the bottom of the table.

